Oil Prices Hover Near US$60 Amid Venezuela Developments

Global oil markets traded in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors assessed the implications of recent United States military action in Venezuela against a backdrop of persistent oversupply and weakening demand.

Brent crude futures hovered around $60 per barrel, while traders weighed whether political upheaval in the South American nation could disrupt global supply chains. The benchmark had declined over the previous month, extending losses from a difficult 2025 that saw prices fall nearly 20 percent.

President Donald Trump captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over the weekend, sparking immediate speculation about the future of the country’s oil sector. Trump stated Washington would encourage American energy companies to invest billions in rebuilding Venezuela’s damaged infrastructure.

However, market analysts remain skeptical about near-term supply disruptions. Venezuela currently produces less than 1 million barrels per day, representing under 1 percent of global output. Years of underinvestment and mismanagement have severely diminished the nation’s production capacity despite holding the world’s largest proven reserves.

Saudi Arabia reduced its official selling price for Arab Light crude to Asian customers for the third consecutive month, signaling concern about demand weakness in key markets. The move by the world’s largest crude exporter reflects growing unease about market oversupply as consumption growth remains subdued.

Adding to bearish sentiment, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies confirmed they would maintain steady production through the first quarter of 2026. Eight major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, reaffirmed their November decision to pause output increases during their virtual meeting on January 4.

Some analysts suggest Venezuelan production could eventually rise if political stability returns and American companies commit substantial capital to reviving the energy sector. Such a scenario would add barrels to an already well supplied market, potentially keeping prices under pressure.

Energy traders noted that while geopolitical developments typically support crude prices, the current supply dynamics appear to outweigh concerns about potential disruptions. With inventories adequate and demand growth modest, the market faces continued headwinds in coming months.

The contrast between abundant supply and limited demand growth has left oil prices searching for direction. Unless consumption picks up significantly or unexpected supply disruptions emerge, analysts expect prices to remain range bound near current levels.