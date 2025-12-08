Oil Prices Hover Near US$60 Amid Geopolitical Tensions

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil traded around $60 per barrel on December 8, while Brent crude remained near $64, marking prices near their highest levels in over two weeks. The benchmark commodities continue navigating a complex landscape of geopolitical risks, stalled peace negotiations, and anticipated monetary policy shifts.

Brent crude has fallen approximately 13 percent over the past twelve months, reflecting broader concerns about global demand and potential oversupply. Despite the recent uptick, energy markets remain cautious as traders assess multiple factors that could significantly influence prices in either direction.

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia hit a wall after five hours of talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States negotiators failed to produce a breakthrough. The December 2 meeting involved US special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son in law Jared Kushner, but Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed no compromise option was found.

Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults of the war, deploying 653 drones and 51 missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The attacks targeted energy facilities and critical infrastructure, temporarily severing power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and raising fresh concerns about reactor safety.

Ukraine struck the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Tambov region, marking the fifth attack on the route supplying Hungary and Slovakia, though operators confirmed flows remained normal. The continued targeting of Russian energy infrastructure adds uncertainty to global energy supplies and supports a risk premium in oil markets.

Markets remain alert for possible United States military involvement in Venezuela, with Rystad Energy warning that any escalation could jeopardize the country’s 1.1 million barrels per day of oil output. President Donald Trump previously signaled imminent action against the South American nation’s oil sector, heightening fears about potential production disruptions that could affect global markets.

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s December 9 to 10 meeting, with bond futures traders pegging the odds of a quarter point rate reduction at approximately 87 percent. If approved, the cut would shift the target range to 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, marking the third such reduction in 2025.

Lower borrowing costs can stimulate economic activity, increasing demand for fuel and energy. The anticipated easing of monetary policy provides potential support for oil prices, though the relationship between interest rate changes and crude markets remains complex and influenced by numerous other factors.

Traders await monthly reports from both the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expected later this week. These publications could provide crucial insight into global supply and demand trends, helping market participants better assess the balance between production levels and consumption patterns.

Energy Information Administration data showed United States crude inventories rose 574,000 barrels last week, alongside increases in gasoline and distillate stocks. The inventory build suggests adequate supply levels domestically, potentially capping price gains even as geopolitical tensions provide upward pressure.

The energy market faces conflicting pressures. Supply concerns stemming from Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and potential Venezuelan disruptions support prices, while worries about demand weakness and possible oversupply limit gains. Saudi Arabia lowered its January Arab light crude price for Asia to its lowest level in five years, signaling competitive pressures and potential demand concerns in key Asian markets.

Emily Ferris, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, noted Russia sees no reason to negotiate because it continues making small battlefield gains. The lack of progress in peace efforts suggests prolonged conflict and sustained uncertainty around European energy supplies, factors that typically support crude prices through elevated risk premiums.

Oil prices reflect the delicate balance between geopolitical supply risks and economic demand signals. With stalled peace negotiations, continued attacks on energy infrastructure, potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, and upcoming supply demand reports, traders face considerable uncertainty in determining the market’s near term direction. The complex interplay of these factors will likely keep volatility elevated as energy markets navigate uncharted territory in the weeks ahead.