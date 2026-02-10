Oil Prices Hold Near US$64 Amid Iran Tensions and India Supply Uncertainty

Crude oil prices remained stable around $64 per barrel on Tuesday, supported by ongoing geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding global supply flows linked to India’s energy purchasing commitments.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to $64.33 per barrel on February 10, 2026, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while Brent crude rose to $68.18 per barrel on February 9, 2026, up 0.20 percent. Despite minor fluctuations, both benchmarks have maintained recent gains amid cautious market sentiment.

The United States Maritime Administration issued an advisory on Monday urging American-flagged vessels to stay as far as possible from Iranian waters when navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The warning followed the February 3 harassment of the US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast boats and a drone.

The advisory recommended that ships transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz stay close to the Omani side of the waterway. The guidance came even as diplomatic engagement continues between Washington and Tehran.

The meeting marked the first talks between the two countries since US bombers struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day war with Iran last June. While both sides described the Oman discussions positively, President Donald Trump warned Iran that failure to reach a deal would carry very steep consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical waterway for global energy markets. According to market intelligence firm Kpler, about 13 million barrels per day of crude oil transited the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, accounting for nearly a third of global seaborne crude flows.

Market participants are also monitoring developments related to India’s crude oil purchasing arrangements. President Trump announced last week that India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil as part of a broader trade framework that reduces tariffs on Indian goods.

However, significant uncertainty persists about implementation. Russia said it has received no word from New Delhi about halting oil purchases, while India has not officially confirmed a complete cessation of Russian crude imports.

India’s imports of Russian crude could fall by nearly half as Indian refiners pause fresh purchases, according to industry reports. Most major state-owned and private refiners, except Nayara Energy, have paused buying spot cargoes of Russian crude since the trade deal announcement.

India has been among the world’s largest buyers of discounted Russian crude following the start of the Ukraine war in 2022. Any significant reduction in Indian purchases could tighten global supply balances and provide additional support to oil prices, though analysts remain skeptical about a complete halt given India’s energy security priorities and economic considerations.