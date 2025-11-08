Oil Prices Edge Higher Despite Persistent Oversupply Fears

Oil prices ticked up on Thursday, offering a brief sigh of relief to traders, but the mood in global energy markets remains tense. Behind the small gains in both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude lies a bigger worry: the world may simply be producing more oil than it needs.

Brent crude rose to 63.72 dollars per barrel on November 7, up 0.54 percent from the previous day. West Texas Intermediate climbed to 59.84 dollars per barrel, up 0.69 percent. Yet the bounce did little to change the overall trend. Over the past month, Brent has fallen 3.82 percent and is down 13.74 percent compared to the same time last year. WTI’s price has fallen 4.33 percent over the past month and is down 14.98 percent year on year.

The dip is being driven by an all too familiar story: too much oil and too little demand. OPEC+ members, including some who had cut output earlier in the year, have turned the taps back on. Non OPEC producers are also adding barrels to the market. The result is a wave of supply that’s weighing on prices, even as the global economy struggles to recover momentum.

Brent crude is trading around 63.62 dollars per barrel, and WTI at approximately 59.75 dollars per barrel, both showing weekly losses. This decline is largely attributed to a prevailing anticipation of a significant oversupply in late 2025 and extending into 2026, driven by robust production growth from non OPEC+ nations like the United States, which hit a record 13.65 million barrels per day, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Argentina.

In a move that signals growing competition, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, slashed its December prices for Asian buyers, with its flagship Arab Light grade cut by 1.20 dollars per barrel to a premium of 1 dollar above the regional benchmark, the lowest level in 11 months. Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades were each cut by 1.40 dollars to premiums of 0.05 and 0.10 dollars per barrel, respectively, while Arab Extra Light saw a drop of 1.20 dollars to a premium of 1.30 dollars per barrel.

The price cuts came just days after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to raise production by 137,000 barrels per day for December and then pause further supply increases in the first quarter of 2026. Since April this year, OPEC+ has lifted output targets by around 2.9 million barrels per day, approximately 2.7 percent of global supply.

Meanwhile, demand remains soft. Across Asia, refiners are scaling back, inventories are rising, and consumption has yet to fully pick up pace. Despite the occasional geopolitical flare up, from United States sanctions on Russian oil to Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy sites, the world’s oil supply remains more than enough to meet demand.

The United States Energy Information Administration expects global oil inventories to rise through 2026, putting significant downward pressure on oil prices in the coming months. The agency forecasts that Brent crude oil price will fall to an average of 62 dollars per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 52 dollars per barrel in 2026.

India and China, two of the world’s largest importers, are also reshuffling their oil playbooks. India is diversifying its sources as Western sanctions complicate Russian crude imports, while Reliance Industries has reportedly begun offloading some Middle Eastern cargoes. In China, state owned firms have paused purchases of seaborne Russian crude, reflecting caution amid shifting trade and price volatility.

In July, United States crude oil production averaged more than 13.6 million barrels per day, the most in any month on record. Although the agency expects crude oil production will decline from its recent peak as oil prices fall, it forecasts United States crude oil production will average 13.5 million barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026.

Looking ahead, the energy market is set for a period of continued evolution, marked by both short term volatility and profound long term structural changes. For oil, the short to medium term suggests stabilization or a further decline in prices, with Brent crude potentially averaging 66 to 75 dollars per barrel in 2025 and dropping to 50 to 58 dollars per barrel in 2026 due to robust non OPEC+ production outpacing demand.

OPEC+ may be compelled to extend cuts to support prices as China’s oil consumption growth moderates. However, geopolitical flashpoints could still trigger sudden price surges. Long term forecasts indicate a gradual decline in oil demand, with some projections suggesting a peak by 2030 and a substantial drop by 2050 in ambitious climate scenarios.

For now, traders are watching and waiting. The small rebound in prices offers little comfort in a market where every uptick seems to be followed by another dip. Unless demand picks up or producers rein in output, oil could remain stuck in this uneasy balance, where supply keeps flowing but optimism runs dry.

The International Energy Agency and other forecasting bodies warn that the combination of rising non OPEC+ production and relatively modest global demand growth could lead to a substantial supply surplus in 2026. This has prompted Saudi Arabia and its OPEC+ partners to adopt a cautious stance, balancing their desire to maintain market share against the risk of triggering a price collapse that would hurt all producers.

The current market dynamics reflect a fundamental shift in the global energy landscape. As renewable energy sources gain traction and electric vehicles become more common, long term oil demand growth faces structural headwinds. Meanwhile, technological advances in drilling and production have made it easier and cheaper for non OPEC countries to bring new supply online quickly, reducing OPEC+’s traditional ability to control prices through production adjustments.

Market analysts suggest that oil prices could remain under pressure well into 2026 unless significant demand growth materializes or major supply disruptions occur. The combination of elevated inventories, rising production from non OPEC+ countries, and cautious OPEC+ output increases creates a challenging environment for those hoping for a sustained price recovery.