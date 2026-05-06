Oil Prices Ease as Trump Pauses Hormuz Escort Mission

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday after United States President Donald Trump paused Project Freedom, the American-led military escort mission through the Strait of Hormuz, saying negotiations with Iran toward a final agreement were making meaningful progress.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 1.7% to $108 per barrel in Asian trade, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, dropped 1.6% to $100.60. The pullback follows an explosive 6% surge earlier in the week when attacks across the Middle East intensified and Project Freedom launched, briefly pushing Brent above $114 — its highest close in 2026.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed to commercial shipping since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. About a fifth of global oil and gas shipments ordinarily transit the narrow waterway. Around 10 to 12 million barrels of crude have been choked off from global markets since the closure, with approximately 23,000 seafarers from 87 countries stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Trump announced the pause via social media on Tuesday, saying Project Freedom would be halted “for a short period of time” to allow negotiations to conclude. He said “great progress” had been made toward a complete agreement with Iranian representatives. The US blockade on ships moving to and from Iranian ports will remain in force throughout the pause.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters the initial US-Israeli offensive against Iran was over, with Washington’s objectives met, and that the preferred path forward was a negotiated deal. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf struck a more defiant tone earlier, saying his country was “just getting started” and that the current situation was becoming intolerable for America, not Iran.

Market analysts welcomed the diplomatic signal but cautioned against reading it as a turning point. ING head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson warned that roughly 13 million barrels per day of disrupted supply is currently being offset by inventory drawdowns, a situation that leaves markets increasingly vulnerable. Eurasia Group noted that Project Freedom had little immediate impact on shipping volumes, with only four ships crossing the strait on its first day, compared to more than 120 per day before the war.

For oil-importing nations including Ghana, prices remaining above $100 per barrel continue to strain import bills and energy generation costs, even as Wednesday’s decline offers temporary relief.