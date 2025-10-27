Oil Prices Decline Despite US China Trade Framework Agreement

Oil prices dropped on Monday as global supply worries outweighed optimism from breakthrough US China trade talks, with Brent crude trading near $65 per barrel.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced he had reached a substantial framework with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The agreement covers key areas including rare earth export controls, tariff suspensions, agricultural trade, and measures to combat fentanyl trafficking. The framework will be discussed further when President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later this week.
While the trade talks initially lifted market sentiment, gains were limited by ongoing concerns about excess supply in the global oil market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that global production is likely to remain in surplus, driven by growing output from what it describes as the American quintet, which includes the United States, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Argentina.
Support for prices came from lingering concerns over potential Russian supply disruptions following new US sanctions imposed on Rosneft and Lukoil. These two companies together account for nearly half of Russia’s daily oil output, and sanctions could affect global supply chains.
Despite these geopolitical risks, analysts indicated that the broader market outlook remains tilted toward oversupply as rising production continues to outpace demand growth. The IEA has projected global oil supply to rise significantly while demand growth remains subdued at around 700,000 barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026, well below historical trends.