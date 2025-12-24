Oil Prices Climb to Two Week High Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude reaching $62.45 per barrel and WTI crude at $58.44 per barrel, marking a two week high and the sixth straight day of gains. The market moved cautiously, responding to a mix of geopolitical developments and supply updates that kept traders on edge.

In Venezuela, tensions flared as the United States continues efforts to intercept another oil tanker near Venezuela, intensifying pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government. While Venezuelan crude exports account for less than 1 per cent of global oil supply, they remain a critical source of revenue for the Maduro government, making any disruption significant even if the broader supply impact is limited.

In Europe, hostilities between Ukraine and Russia have again targeted energy related assets, with a recent strike damaging port infrastructure and nearby vessels along the Black Sea, sparking a fire in a coastal settlement on a key route for Russian energy exports. The latest attack damaged two vessels and two piers and ignited a fire in a village along the Black Sea coast, a key corridor for Russia’s energy exports. For oil markets, such events are reminders that even localized incidents can ripple across global supply chains.

At the same time, API data showed that US crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, with gasoline and distillate stocks also increasing, signaling that supply remains ample. Despite these geopolitical factors supporting oil prices, oil is on track for an annual loss of more than 18 per cent, as supply is expected to outpace demand heading into next year.

Over the past month, Brent’s price has risen 1.06 per cent, but it is still 15.16 per cent lower than a year ago. The oil price for Brent crude in December averaged $62.46 per barrel while the price was $63.8 per barrel in November 2025. Even with short term gains, oil is set for its largest annual decline in years, reflecting a market still wary of oversupply heading into 2026.