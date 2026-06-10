Oil Price Surge Hands Ghana Extra US$500 Million

Ghana expects an extra $500 million in petroleum revenue this year after Middle East tensions pushed crude above $90 a barrel, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson told Bloomberg.

The upgrade lifts projected receipts from roughly $1 billion to about $1.5 billion, and the destination of that money gives the figure its weight. Parliament has dedicated budget accrued oil revenues to the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme, and Dr Forson has said petroleum money will fund the Accra to Kumasi expressway, a project costed at about $4 billion, without borrowing. A bigger oil cheque therefore translates directly into road money.

The revision rests on price, not policy. The 2026 budget assumed crude at about $70 a barrel, but the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has kept prices well above that mark, with renewed strikes around the Strait of Hormuz this week adding fresh pressure. Dr Forson said the flows cover the heritage and stabilisation funds as well as the annual budget funding amount.

The minister also argued the projection carries built in protection. Should a peace agreement pull prices back toward $74, Ghana would still sit comfortably above its planning assumption, since “we never anticipated that we’re going to go to $90 or $100,” he said.

The windfall, however, papers over a structural weakness. Dr Forson himself told Parliament in November that Ghana’s oil production fell from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to 36 million barrels in 2025, a decline driven by maturing fields. Total petroleum receipts for 2025 came in at about $769 million, well below target, with the shortfall blamed on lower prices and fewer liftings from ageing wells. This year’s gain flows entirely from dearer crude, not from pumping more of it.

The government is betting on new investment to fix the volume problem. The 2026 budget announced $3.5 billion in oil and gas commitments, including a $2 billion framework agreement to drill 20 new wells at the Jubilee and TEN fields.

The revised projection will be formalised in the mid year budget review expected in July, where Parliament and the public can test whether the numbers survive a possible US Iran peace deal.