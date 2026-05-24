Oil Price Shock Clouds Ghana’s Strong Economic Recovery

Ghana’s improving economic momentum is running into a formidable external headwind, as rising crude oil prices driven by renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz erode business and consumer confidence, the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has warned in its latest assessment.

The central bank said concerns over the Middle East conflict and its knock-on effects on fuel and transport costs contributed to a decline in confidence levels in April, even as domestic economic activity continued to outperform year-earlier benchmarks by a wide margin.

Ghana’s Composite Index of Economic Activity expanded 12.6% year on year in March 2026, a sharp acceleration from the 2.3% growth recorded in the same period a year earlier. The MPC credited the surge to stronger private sector credit growth, resilient consumer demand, increased industrial output and improved trade flows.

That domestic strength, however, now faces a growing external threat. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes daily, has become the focal point of intensifying geopolitical pressure, pushing global crude prices sharply higher and reviving fears of imported inflation across oil dependent economies including Ghana.

Business and consumer confidence surveys conducted in April showed sentiment remained relatively elevated but weakened noticeably from February levels, as households and firms grew increasingly anxious about the domestic implications of sustained energy price increases.

The strain is already filtering into private sector activity. Ghana’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 50.3 in April from 51.4 in March, signalling a slower pace of business expansion as companies absorbed rising input and transportation costs.

The risk for Ghana is particularly acute given the economy’s heavy reliance on imported refined petroleum products. Higher fuel costs typically ripple through transport fares, food prices and production expenses, feeding into broader inflation and compressing household spending power.

The MPC’s assessment highlights how even economies registering genuine domestic progress remain exposed to external geopolitical shocks. Sustained oil price volatility could squeeze business margins, soften demand and complicate the central bank’s efforts to maintain price stability while supporting growth.