Oil Palm Producers Warn Smuggling Threatens Industry and National Revenue

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) has raised alarm over the growing influx of smuggled oil products into the domestic market, warning that the trend is eroding the competitiveness of local producers and threatening the sustainability of an industry that provides livelihoods for more than 1.2 million Ghanaians.

According to OPDAG President Paul Kwame Aminu, smugglers are exploiting tax loopholes to flood the market with cheaper, untaxed oil, putting locally produced brands at a disadvantage and undermining efforts to build a self sufficient palm oil sector in Ghana. The association has called for urgent interventions, including the introduction of blockchain based traceability systems to track oil supplies, particularly those destined for the school feeding programme.

Aminu stated that there is a need to introduce a traceability system using blockchain technology to track the source and movement of oil supplies, particularly those destined for the school feeding programme. The OPDAG president acknowledged that the association has an existing traceability system that can be extended to suppliers and appealed to the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to share details of their suppliers in order to jointly prevent smuggling and guarantee quality.

The association has also urged all oil suppliers to register with OPDAG to ensure that only certified and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) approved products are distributed nationwide. Aminu emphasized that OPDAG wants to make sure that all oil supplied to schools meets the highest standards of quality and safety, adding that the association is committed to supporting NAFCO in achieving this goal.

Data from OPDAG show that an average of 6,000 tonnes of finished edible oil is smuggled into the country every month and sold at abnormally low prices, severely undercutting locally produced brands. The association estimates that the country loses nearly three million dollars monthly through illicit vegetable oil imports, arising from under declaration, under invoicing, mis declaration, smuggling, diversion of goods in bond and in transit, as well as corruption at entry points.

OPDAG described the situation as deeply disturbing and anti Ghanaian, warning that the persistent smuggling of edible oil will significantly reduce the annual financial contributions local producers make to the state. The association stressed that the oil palm industry has the capacity to meet domestic demand, noting that existing crude palm oil refineries have a combined processing capacity of about 615,000 tonnes per annum, against an estimated national demand of 300,000 tonnes per annum.

The organization emphasized that this clearly shows local manufacturers have more than twice the capacity needed to serve the domestic market and even supply some Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries through exports. This has the potential to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings, according to OPDAG.

In line with current government policy, the country is targeting self sufficiency in palm oil production by 2032 under a new National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development announced in the 2026 Budget. The policy, which runs from 2026 to 2032, aims to develop more than 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations and create about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, supported by an estimated 500 million dollar investment in the sector.

To curb the situation, OPDAG said the association is working closely with NAFCO to stem the smuggling menace and promote increased domestic production of vegetable and palm oil. The call for action comes amid mounting concerns that unchecked illegal imports could undermine Ghana’s progress toward palm oil self sufficiency and destroy thousands of jobs in the agricultural sector.

The smuggling crisis represents a persistent challenge for Ghana’s palm oil industry, which has faced multiple threats in recent months. Earlier in October 2025, OPDAG warned that about 90 percent of cooking oils sold in Ghana were illegally imported, avoiding quality control checks and tax obligations. The association stated at that time that the industry employed more than 850,000 people, including 36,000 women, and contributed over 500 million cedis in annual taxes.

Paul Kwabena Amaning, who was identified as OPDAG President in October 2025 statements, warned that smuggled oils avoid customs duties and food safety checks, allowing them to sell far below production costs of legitimate local manufacturers. According to estimates provided at that time, the local industry loses tens of millions of cedis annually due to tax evasion and unfair competition from these products, many of which fail to meet Ghana’s food safety standards.

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) announced in October 2025 the formation of a joint monitoring and compliance taskforce in collaboration with key state security agencies to clamp down on smuggled vegetable oil in the market. The taskforce was planned to include the TCDA, Police, Immigration Service, FDA, and Customs, following a stakeholder meeting convened by TCDA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Osei Okrah.

The October initiative followed an earlier measure introduced on July 14, 2025, requiring all palm oil importers to register and obtain permits as part of broader efforts to stabilize the domestic market. OPDAG has consistently supported these regulatory measures and called for stronger collaboration among the Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division, FDA, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and National Security to enhance border and market surveillance.

The association has stressed that offenders must face firm penalties, including prosecution and custodial sentences, to serve as a deterrent. OPDAG has also appealed to the government to provide logistical support to enforcement agencies and urged the media to educate the public, expose illegal operators, and promote the consumption of certified, locally produced oils.

Ghana currently cultivates approximately 300,000 hectares of land for oil palm, yielding around 300,000 metric tonnes of crude palm oil each year. However, national demand stands at about 400,000 metric tonnes, leaving a deficit of 100,000 metric tonnes annually. This shortfall has created a market gap that smugglers continue to exploit by bringing in illegal, often low quality oils that may not meet health and safety standards.

OPDAG has warned that if these illegal activities continue unchecked, local industries could collapse, thousands of jobs could be lost, and the country’s economy would suffer greatly. The association emphasizes that supporting local oil palm production would not only protect jobs but also enhance Ghana’s economic resilience and reduce dependence on imports.

The enforcement measures proposed include implementation of a traceability system to monitor products from refinery to retail, mandatory registration of transporters and traders to improve accountability, and enhanced collaboration among regulatory agencies for a unified crackdown on smuggling networks. OPDAG has reaffirmed its commitment to working with TCDA and other stakeholders to secure the future of Ghana’s palm oil industry, ensure fair trade, and protect the millions of livelihoods tied to the sector.

In 2024, Ghana imported about 224.6 million dollars worth of fats and oils, with nearly 61 percent of that total coming from palm oil, according to TradeMap data. The substantial import bill underscores both the scale of demand and the revenue potential that could be captured by domestic producers if smuggling were effectively curtailed and local production expanded.

Under its new industrial policy for the sector, the government plans to develop 50,000 hectares of industrial oil palm plantations to supply processing units. The first phase targets 100 million dollars in private investment to develop 20,000 hectares. These expansion plans are contingent on creating a regulatory environment that protects legitimate producers from unfair competition by illegal imports.

The palm oil sector faces additional challenges beyond smuggling. In October 2025, OPDAG President Paul Amaning issued a stern warning to illegal miners to desist from destroying oil palm farmlands in search of gold, describing the practice as a direct attack on Ghana’s agricultural future. Speaking at OPDAG’s capacity building workshop in Cape Coast, Amaning said the destruction of farms by galamsey, as illegal mining is known in Ghana, had reached alarming levels, with entire plantations being uprooted to make way for mining pits.

Amaning stressed that OPDAG would not hesitate to enforce the provisions of the Tree Crop Development Authority Act 1010, 2019, which provides sanctions for individuals found destroying palm trees. He acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Andrew Okrah, whose tenure at TCDA has been marked by strong collaboration with OPDAG to ensure compliance with regulations and protection of farmers’ interests.

The multiple threats facing Ghana’s oil palm sector, from smuggling to illegal mining, highlight the fragility of the industry despite its substantial capacity and economic importance. OPDAG has emphasized that with coordinated enforcement, transparency, and stakeholder collaboration, Ghana’s palm oil industry could achieve full self sufficiency and even become a net exporter in West Africa.

The association’s call for blockchain based traceability systems represents an effort to bring technological solutions to the smuggling problem. Blockchain technology could provide an immutable record of oil product movements from refineries through distribution channels to end users, making it significantly more difficult for smuggled products to enter the supply chain undetected.

For the school feeding programme specifically, traceability systems would ensure that cooking oil supplied to educational institutions meets quality and safety standards while supporting local producers. The programme represents a significant market opportunity for legitimate domestic producers if procurement systems can be protected from infiltration by smuggled products.

OPDAG’s focus on working with NAFCO reflects recognition that government procurement programmes can serve as anchor markets for local production, provided that supply chain integrity is maintained. However, this requires cooperation from procurement entities in sharing supplier information and implementing verification systems, which the association is now actively requesting.

The economic stakes are substantial. Beyond the three million dollars in monthly losses from smuggling cited by OPDAG, the broader impact includes reduced investment in local production capacity, job losses throughout the value chain from farming through processing and distribution, and foregone tax revenue that could support public services. The 500 million cedis in annual taxes currently contributed by the sector could grow significantly if local producers captured market share currently held by smuggled products.

OPDAG has argued that patronizing certified, locally produced oils creates sustainable employment, grows Ghana’s industrial base, and ensures consumers have access to safe and quality products. The association maintains that this represents not only an economic imperative but also a matter of national food security and public health, given that many smuggled oils do not undergo proper safety testing.

As Ghana implements its National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development with the target of achieving self sufficiency by 2032, success will depend substantially on whether enforcement mechanisms can level the playing field for local producers. The policy’s ambitious targets of 100,000 hectares of new plantations, 250,000 jobs, and 500 million dollars in investment rest on the assumption that local producers will operate in an environment where legitimate businesses are not systematically undercut by illegal imports.

OPDAG’s intensified advocacy on smuggling reflects growing urgency within the industry as producers face mounting competitive pressures from untaxed imports while simultaneously being asked to expand capacity to meet national self sufficiency goals. The association maintains that without decisive action to address smuggling, achieving the government’s palm oil policy objectives will prove extremely difficult regardless of how much investment flows into plantation development.