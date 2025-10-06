Oil majors push Africa to speed permits, upgrade seismic data

Global energy giants are pressing African governments to overhaul their licensing systems and invest in modern seismic mapping, warning that the continent risks losing billions in exploration capital to more responsive oil provinces.

TotalEnergies, Chevron, bp, and Woodside Energy delivered the message during Africa Energy Week in Cape Town last week, where executives said bureaucratic delays and inadequate subsurface data are throttling Africa’s potential just as other regions modernize their approaches to attract drillers.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. TotalEnergies secured a new exploration permit in Republic of Congo in under six months and expects to spud wells before year’s end. Meanwhile, legal challenges have stalled South Africa’s permitting process to what one executive called “unacceptable” given fierce global competition for exploration dollars.

Emmanuelle Garinet, Vice President for Exploration Africa at TotalEnergies, pointed to Namibia’s Venus discovery as proof of what’s possible when governments get the fundamentals right. When the Venus well was drilled in February 2022, it found significant quantities of light, sweet oil with associated gas, turning what many considered a frontier gamble into a commercial prospect.

“When the Venus well was drilled, it was considered frontier, yet seismic data and hydrocarbon indicators gave a probability of success above 50 percent,” Garinet told the conference, according to the African Energy Chamber.

That success rate matters enormously in an industry where most wildcat wells come up dry. Advanced seismic imaging doesn’t just reduce risk. It fundamentally changes the economics of exploration by helping companies identify prospects worth pursuing and avoid expensive failures.

But here’s Africa’s problem: the continent has largely lost its ability to sponsor the large, multi-client seismic datasets that revolutionized exploration elsewhere. Chevron Chief Executive Gavin Lewis drew the comparison explicitly.

“The Gulf of Mexico stands out as a basin that has reinvented itself repeatedly because of data availability,” Lewis said. That region’s comprehensive seismic coverage allows companies to apply artificial intelligence and advanced workflows that illuminate geological structures invisible to older technology. Africa, by contrast, often forces explorers to work with patchy, outdated information or shoulder the full cost of new surveys themselves.

The data gap has real consequences. Without robust regional datasets, companies can’t efficiently screen opportunities or deploy the machine learning tools that increasingly drive modern exploration. That makes African prospects look riskier and less attractive compared to better-mapped alternatives.

bp’s recent experience in Egypt illustrates what upgraded technology can reveal. The company completed the first deepwater ocean-bottom node seismic survey over the Atoll field in the Nile Delta, according to Vice President of Exploration Bryan Ritchie. The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company now plans to extend that high-resolution coverage across a wider area, potentially unlocking discoveries that older surveys missed entirely.

Ocean-bottom node technology represents a significant leap forward from traditional towed streamer surveys, capturing seismic data from stationary sensors on the seafloor rather than moving equipment behind ships. The technique produces clearer images of complex geological structures, particularly in deepwater settings where conventional methods struggle.

Yet technology alone won’t solve Africa’s exploration challenge. Regulatory efficiency matters just as much. When TotalEnergies can secure permits in Congo in half a year while South African applications languish in legal limbo, it sends a clear signal about where companies will deploy scarce capital.

The permitting delays stem partly from legitimate concerns about environmental protection and community rights. But prolonged uncertainty creates its own costs, both in missed opportunities and in Africa’s competitive position relative to other emerging oil provinces.

Terry Gebhardt, Vice President of Exploration at Woodside Energy, emphasized that advanced geoscience and subsurface data aren’t just about finding new oil fields. They’re equally vital for carbon capture and storage projects and for squeezing additional production from mature fields. This integration matters as the industry navigates energy transition pressures while still meeting demand.

The discussion, sponsored by EnerGeo Alliance, came amid renewed momentum in Africa’s upstream sector. Nikki Martin, President and Chief Executive of EnerGeo Alliance, said capital expenditure in African oil and gas is projected to reach $54 billion by 2030, following a $6 billion increase in exploration spending in 2024.

Those figures suggest industry confidence hasn’t evaporated despite the challenges. But sustaining that investment requires African governments to match rhetoric about wanting exploration with action on permits and data infrastructure.

The stakes extend beyond oil companies’ bottom lines. For resource-dependent African economies, unexplored basins represent potential revenue, jobs, and energy security. Ghana knows this well, having transformed its fiscal position after offshore discoveries in the mid-2000s. Other countries with similar geology but less exploration face a choice: make themselves competitive or watch capital flow elsewhere.

What makes the current moment particularly urgent is that exploration spending globally remains well below historical peaks, even with recent increases. Companies are selective about where they drill, prioritizing jurisdictions that combine geological potential with supportive regulatory frameworks and good data.

The Gulf of Mexico comparison that Chevron’s Lewis raised isn’t just about seismic coverage. It’s about a system where regulators, data providers, and industry work together to reduce exploration risk and accelerate decisions. That ecosystem took decades to develop, but African countries don’t have decades to wait as global energy markets evolve rapidly.

Some progress is emerging. Namibia’s string of recent discoveries has attracted attention and investment. Angola continues to license new acreage. Several West African nations are updating their petroleum codes. But piecemeal reforms won’t match the systematic approach that executives say is needed.

The panel’s message was clear: Africa’s geological potential remains largely intact, but the window for capitalizing on it depends on whether governments can modernize their approach to exploration licensing and seismic data acquisition before companies redirect capital to more responsive provinces.

For an industry increasingly conscious of time horizons and return requirements, Africa needs to decide whether it wants to be part of the next exploration cycle or watch from the sidelines as others develop their resources more efficiently.