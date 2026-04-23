Oil holds above US$100 as Iran talks collapse and Hormuz stays shut

Oil prices held firm above $100 per barrel on Thursday during Asian trading, sustained by deepening tensions between the United States and Iran and the continued paralysis of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude rose to $101.73 per barrel on Wednesday, gaining more than 3% on the day, and has climbed nearly 54% compared to the same period last year as the conflict grinds on. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also rose to around $92 per barrel on Wednesday following renewed attacks on commercial shipping near Iran.

The diplomatic path remains firmly blocked. Vice President JD Vance cancelled a planned trip to Islamabad for negotiations after Tehran informed the US via Pakistan that it would not participate in the meeting. Iran also stated it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the US Navy continues intercepting vessels.

Maritime authorities reported that a Liberia-flagged container vessel was fired on by a gunboat linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while two additional outbound cargo ships were also targeted in separate incidents.

The Strait of Hormuz normally handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas, and its disruption initially drove Brent crude prices up 10 to 13% in early trading when the crisis began, with analysts warning prices could reach $100 per barrel or higher. That threshold has now been breached.

Demand destruction from the ongoing supply disruption is estimated at between 4 and 5 million barrels per day, equivalent to approximately 5% of global supply, with Asia expected to bear the greatest economic burden.

President Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely but made clear that restrictions on Iran would remain until a negotiated resolution is reached. Tehran has countered that it will not engage in any talks while the US naval blockade remains in place, leaving both sides locked in a standoff with no visible exit.

Brent crude has surged more than 55% since the war began, rising from around $72 a barrel in late February to nearly $120 at its peak, with March recording one of the largest single-month oil price surges on record.

Analysts warn that any further escalation in the waterway could push prices higher still, adding pressure to inflation in energy-dependent economies across Asia and beyond.