Oil Eases as Markets Eye US Iran Diplomacy

Oil prices eased on Friday as traders bet on a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, even with a war in the Middle East still unresolved.

Brent crude traded around $95 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) near $92.5, both extending a sharp fall from the previous session, when prices dropped almost 3 percent, according to market data. Even so, crude was heading for a weekly gain of more than 4 percent, underlining persistent volatility in the global energy market.

The latest dip reflects renewed hopes that Washington and Tehran could still reach an understanding that eases tensions and reopens key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of the world’s oil passes. Markets have been highly sensitive to any sign of de escalation, given the region’s importance to global supply.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been reluctant to reengage in a full scale war with Iran despite recent exchanges of strikes, a stance some analysts see as preserving room for negotiation. Reports suggest he would only abandon the current truce if Iran killed American troops, though conditions remain fluid and any escalation could quickly reverse the recent price moves.

The conflict is far from over. Iran backed Hezbollah has rejected a US mediated ceasefire proposal between Israel and Lebanon, adding fresh uncertainty, although Trump said the group had approached the White House about ending hostilities. The US and Iran have also traded strikes in recent days, with the fighting spilling into parts of the Gulf.

Traders are watching for Iranian engagement signals too, with informal channels of communication reportedly still active despite the military tensions. No concrete agreement has emerged, keeping a risk premium embedded in prices.