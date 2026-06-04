Oil Dips After Gains as Iran Tensions Persist

Oil prices eased on Thursday, with Brent slipping toward 96 dollars a barrel, but remained sharply elevated as escalating US and Iranian hostilities kept supply risks high.

Brent crude slipped below 97 dollars a barrel after three consecutive sessions of gains, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded around 95 dollars. The move trimmed a steep decline from the record highs of earlier this year.

The pullback came as traders weighed a sharp escalation in the Middle East rather than a clear easing. Reports said the United States struck an empty oil tanker bound for Iran, after which Iran launched attacks on US naval bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as commercial vessels.

Some diplomatic signals have tempered prices. President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon and suggested a possible meeting with its leadership, though no peace deal has been confirmed and confrontations have continued.

Supply remains tight. US crude inventories fell for a sixth straight week, dropping by nearly 8 million barrels, moving closer to minimum operating levels and pointing to resilient demand.

Even after recent declines, Brent sits well above year earlier levels. Both Brent and WTI are up more than 45 percent since the US and Israeli led war against Iran began in late February, a conflict that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and triggered one of the largest oil supply shocks on record. Analysts say prices could swing further on any renewed escalation or a genuine breakthrough.