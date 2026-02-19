Oil Crosses US$70 as Iran Conflict Risk Grips Energy Markets

Brent crude oil held above USD 70 per barrel on Thursday morning, extending the previous session’s more than 4 percent surge as traders priced in the mounting risk of a United States military strike on Iran following the collapse of diplomatic progress and a sharp escalation in military positioning across the Persian Gulf.

Brent settled at USD 70.35 per barrel on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the United States benchmark, closed at USD 65.19 per barrel, with both contracts posting their highest settlements since 30 January 2026. On Thursday morning, Brent climbed a further 23 cents to USD 70.58, while WTI added 25 cents to trade at USD 65.44, with both benchmarks consolidating their gains as new developments kept markets on edge.

The catalyst for Wednesday’s surge was a statement from United States Vice President JD Vance, who said Iran had failed to address Washington’s red lines during indirect nuclear talks held in Geneva on Tuesday. Vance confirmed that President Donald Trump reserves the right to use military force if negotiations do not yield a satisfactory outcome. The statement contradicted the more optimistic tone offered by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who described the Geneva discussions as constructive and said general guiding principles had been agreed upon.

The core concern driving oil prices is the potential disruption to global crude supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway bordering Iran through which approximately one-quarter of the world’s maritime oil trade passes daily. Iran exports approximately 1.5 million barrels per day, primarily to China, and its Revolutionary Guard conducted war games in the strait this week that temporarily restricted traffic in parts of the passage.

BloombergNEF estimated that if Iran’s crude exports were fully removed from global markets, the resulting supply shock could flip the broadly oversupplied global market into deficit even with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, maintaining their current production pause. OPEC+ has elected to hold output quotas steady through the first quarter of 2026, aiming to anchor Brent near the USD 70 per barrel level that member economies require to sustain fiscal revenues.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its February 2026 Oil Market Report that world oil supply plunged by 1.2 million barrels per day in January due to extreme winter weather across North America, compounding an already volatile supply picture heading into a period of geopolitical tension.

US crude inventory data added another layer of volatility. American Petroleum Institute (API) figures released on Wednesday showed that US crude stockpiles and gasoline inventories fell last week, contrary to market expectations of a build of 2.1 million barrels, strengthening the bullish case for prices ahead of official Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory data due Thursday. The drop followed a massive 13.4 million-barrel inventory build the previous week, the largest single-week increase since late 2023.

For Ghana, the implications are direct. The country’s fuel import costs move closely with Brent crude, and any sustained price rally above USD 70 per barrel typically feeds through to pump prices within weeks, adding pressure on household budgets and transport costs at a time when inflation remains a concern for West African economies.