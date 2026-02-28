Oil Could Hit US$100 as Iran War Rattles Global Markets

Global financial markets are bracing for one of their most turbulent opens in years as the United States and Israel’s military strikes on Iran set off an immediate scramble among investors to assess the economic fallout from a conflict centred on the world’s most critical energy corridor.

Brent crude closed Friday at $72.87 per barrel, up nearly 3 percent on the session, before the full scale of the operation became clear. When Asian markets open Sunday evening, analysts expect oil prices to jump sharply, with multiple forecasters projecting a move toward $80 per barrel in an initial reaction. Swiss banking group Lombard Odier estimates that a temporary spike toward $100 per barrel or beyond is plausible if Iran moves to restrict or block the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime passage through which approximately 20 million barrels of oil and oil products transit every day, representing roughly 20 percent of global liquid oil demand.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already issued instructions over radio to vessels in the area that no ships would be allowed to pass, according to Reuters, though analysts cautioned the strait has never been fully sealed and a sustained closure would face significant resistance from the United States Navy and allied forces operating in the region.

Nigel Green, founder and chief executive of deVere Group, a financial advisory organization with a global client base, said the scale of structural risk embedded in the Strait of Hormuz would set the terms for asset pricing across all markets next week.

“Energy markets are entering a repricing phase driven by operational risk rather than speculation,” Green said. “Oil doesn’t need to be physically halted for prices to move sharply. Insurance costs, shipping reroutes and precautionary stockpiling alone can tighten supply expectations.”

Jorge León, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, told Yahoo Finance that without clear signs of deescalation over the weekend, prices could surge by as much as $10 to $20 per barrel when trading resumes. “Given the scale of retaliation, most of the strategic initiative now lies with Iran,” León said.

Beyond crude, the conflict is expected to trigger broad cross-asset moves. Gold has strengthened as investors seek protection against tail risk. The US dollar and the Japanese yen are drawing defensive allocations, while higher-risk emerging market currencies face renewed selling pressure. Equities are widely expected to open lower on Monday, with some analysts projecting global stock indices to fall 1 to 2 percent or more depending on how the conflict develops over the weekend.

US Treasury yields have shown sensitivity to geopolitical risk in recent sessions, with safe-haven flows already compressing longer-dated yields. A sustained oil shock would complicate that picture considerably. Green warned that a $10 to $15 move higher in crude would renew upward pressure on headline inflation in the United States, Europe and Asia at a moment when several major central banks had been expected to begin easing monetary policy later in the year.

“Central banks that were expected to consider rate reductions later this year will face a more complicated calculus if energy feeds back into consumer prices and inflation expectations,” he said.

Asia faces the sharpest immediate exposure among major global regions. India sources close to half of its crude imports via the Strait of Hormuz, while South Korea and Japan are similarly reliant on Gulf energy flows. Higher oil prices would widen current account deficits across those economies, place downward pressure on local currencies and tighten financial conditions without any central bank action.

Amena Bakr, head of Middle East Energy and OPEC+ research at commodities intelligence firm Kpler, noted that China, which receives more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports, has been building its strategic petroleum reserves over the past year and would face no immediate supply shortage. “But at the same time, a protracted conflict changes those calculations entirely,” she said.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday, where the bloc is expected to assess whether to adjust production quotas given the sudden shift in the market environment.

Corporate earnings expectations are also at risk. Airlines, logistics providers and industrial manufacturers are particularly vulnerable to sustained fuel cost increases. Green said input cost inflation would compress margins unless companies successfully passed higher prices on to consumers, a more difficult task in an already slowing demand environment.

The duration of “Operation Epic Fury,” the Pentagon’s name for the campaign, will ultimately determine the severity of the market shock. A short, tightly defined operation that leaves the Strait of Hormuz open and shipping lanes confirmed secure would likely trigger a brief spike in oil followed by stabilisation. A multi-week conflict would sustain higher energy prices into the second quarter and raise the probability of a broader growth and inflation shock across the global economy.