Oil Company Tax Payments Drop 59% in 2025

Ghana’s petroleum sector corporate income tax receipts fell sharply in the first half of 2025, raising fresh concerns about declining state revenues from oil production and the fiscal risks surrounding petroleum taxation.

According to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) collected US$148.75 million in corporate income tax between January and June 2025, representing a steep 59 percent drop from the US$358.83 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The payments came from five major players in Ghana’s upstream petroleum industry: Tullow Ghana Ltd, Kosmos Energy Ltd, Petro SA Ghana Ltd, ENI Ghana Ltd, and Vitol Ghana Ltd.

Data from the Bank of Ghana shows that Tullow Ghana Ltd contributed the bulk of the payments at US$59.31 million, followed by ENI Ghana Exploration with US$37.62 million and Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd with US$20.88 million. Kosmos Energy Ghana and its subsidiaries paid a combined US$24.63 million, while Petro SA Ghana Ltd contributed US$6.03 million during the period.

PIAC observed that this performance marks one of the lowest half year corporate tax collections in recent years, suggesting reduced profitability among oil producers, deferred tax obligations, or delayed reconciliation of prior year accounts.

For an economy seeking to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, the fall in petroleum tax receipts highlights both the vulnerability of Ghana’s petroleum revenue stream and the need for more effective tax audits and recovery mechanisms. The decline comes despite relatively stable global oil prices during the period and ongoing production from Ghana’s three main producing fields: Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa.

In response, the Ghana Revenue Authority has stepped up its post arbitration audit programme aimed at ensuring full compliance from petroleum producers. Following the conclusion of key arbitration cases with some upstream companies, the GRA has launched comprehensive audits covering multiple years.

According to PIAC’s latest semi-annual report, Kosmos Ghana Ltd is under audit for the period 2021 to 2024, while Tullow Ghana Ltd faces scrutiny for 2020 to 2024. PetroSA Ghana Ltd is being audited up to 2022, with processes for 2023 and 2024 now beginning. ENI Ghana Ltd and Vitol Ghana Ltd have made their first corporate tax payments for the period while their audits continue.

These reviews, PIAC noted, form part of a broader effort to recover potential underpaid taxes, improve transparency, and strengthen compliance within the upstream petroleum sector.

The audits follow a January 2025 arbitration case involving Tullow Oil, where the GRA was found to have miscalculated tax obligations, resulting in a variance of US$137 million. That case exposed technical weaknesses in the authority’s application of tax formulas under the Internal Revenue Regulations of 2001.

While commending the GRA for pursuing tax audits and enforcement, PIAC emphasized the need for consistent monitoring to safeguard state revenue and ensure fair contributions from oil companies operating in Ghana.

The Committee also reiterated its longstanding call for improved coordination between the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and petroleum sector regulators to address recurring issues that lead to delayed or reduced corporate tax payments.

With oil prices fluctuating and field production volumes shifting, PIAC warned that Ghana’s fiscal reliance on a narrow set of petroleum taxpayers could pose risks if compliance, profitability, and enforcement are not sustained. The overall petroleum revenue for the first half of 2025 stood at US$370.34 million, marking a 56 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024.

Industry analysts suggest that the revenue decline may also reflect deferred maintenance shutdowns at key fields and natural production decline in mature wells, factors that reduce both output volumes and taxable profits for operators.