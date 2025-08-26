OIC Reports 740 Palestinian Deaths in One Week Amid Gaza Crisis

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Media Observatory has documented 740 Palestinian deaths between August 19 and 25, according to its latest monitoring report on the ongoing conflict.

The OIC observatory stated that 438 people were killed during the past week, including 152 individuals who were reportedly waiting for humanitarian aid. The organization’s figures also indicate 2,043 wounded during the same seven-day period.

According to the OIC data, total Palestinian casualties have reached 63,715 deaths and 166,963 wounded since October 7, 2023. Israeli officials have not immediately responded to these specific casualty figures, and independent verification of the numbers remains challenging due to access restrictions.

The United Nations declared a state of famine in Gaza City for the first time, with the announcement coming jointly from the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Food Programme, and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

UN agencies reported deteriorating conditions throughout the territory. The UN Relief and Works Agency stated that malnutrition cases among children have tripled in less than six months, with one in three children now suffering from malnutrition.

UNRWA confirmed that 360 international staff members have been killed during the conflict period. The agency has faced significant operational challenges amid the ongoing military operations.

The OIC observatory reported that Israeli forces conducted operations in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, resulting in the destruction of 450 homes. Military activities also targeted agricultural areas, with five farmers reportedly killed northwest of Khan Yunis.

In the hospital bombing that drew earlier OIC condemnation, the observatory stated that journalists, medical staff, and civil defense workers were killed when shells struck Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. The organization claims 246 journalists have died in Gaza since October 2023.

Seventeen US Senate members have called for journalist access to Gaza, citing concerns about media coverage restrictions since the conflict began.

In the West Bank, the OIC documented 170 Palestinian arrests and 292 Israeli military raids on cities and villages during the past week. The report details property demolitions including homes, commercial establishments, and agricultural facilities.

The observatory recorded 64 settler attacks on West Bank villages and 11 settlement-related activities. Israeli authorities reportedly approved construction of 3,401 housing units and a new settlement comprising 342 units.

Settlement expansion activities included road paving, land bulldozing, and establishment of mobile home outposts in various West Bank locations. The OIC report documented land confiscation orders affecting over 20,000 dunams in Salfit governorate.

The organization’s monitoring covers religious sites as well, noting restrictions on mosque access and documenting what it describes as violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The OIC characterized these activities as systematic violations of international law, though Israeli officials maintain their operations target security threats and follow legal procedures.