OIC Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed 20

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza that reportedly killed 20 civilians, including healthcare workers and journalists.

The OIC issued a statement Monday describing the hospital bombing as part of what it called systematic targeting of medical facilities and media outlets in Palestinian territories. The organization accused Israel of attempting to suppress information about its military operations in Gaza.

According to the OIC statement, most victims were healthcare personnel and media professionals working at the hospital. The organization characterized the incident as a deliberate attack on protected facilities under international humanitarian law.

The 57-member Islamic bloc holds Israel fully responsible for the strike and called for international investigation and accountability measures. The OIC described the bombing as part of broader violations against hospitals and media outlets in occupied Palestinian territories.

The organization urged international bodies to take immediate action to protect journalists and medical staff in Palestinian areas, citing obligations under international humanitarian law and relevant conventions.

The statement represents the latest in a series of OIC condemnations regarding Israeli military actions in Gaza. The organization has consistently called for international intervention to halt what it describes as systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure.

The OIC reiterated demands for the UN Security Council to impose a ceasefire and ensure delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to Gaza residents. The organization emphasized urgency in addressing what it termed deteriorating conditions in the territory.

Israeli officials have not immediately responded to the specific allegations regarding the hospital strike. The military has previously stated that it targets only military objectives while taking precautions to minimize civilian casualties.

The hospital bombing adds to growing international concern about civilian casualties and damage to medical facilities during ongoing military operations in Gaza. Healthcare infrastructure has faced particular strain amid the conflict.

The OIC statement reflects broader diplomatic tensions surrounding the conflict, with Islamic nations consistently criticizing Israeli military tactics and calling for stronger international intervention to protect Palestinian civilians.