OIC Calls for Justice Eight Years After Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has renewed calls for accountability and justice on the eighth anniversary of mass atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The 57-member Islamic bloc issued a statement Monday expressing solidarity with the Rohingya community and reaffirming commitment to protecting human rights. The organization described ongoing persecution, statelessness, and forced displacement affecting the minority group.

Over one million Rohingya remain in refugee camps in Bangladesh and other host countries, according to the OIC statement. The organization noted difficult living conditions and uncertain futures for displaced populations, while thousands more remain internally displaced within Myanmar.

The OIC expressed support for international legal proceedings, including cases at the International Court of Justice aimed at holding perpetrators accountable for crimes against the Rohingya community. The organization emphasized the responsibility of conflict parties, particularly Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army, to protect Rohingya people in compliance with ICJ provisional measures.

Bangladesh received particular praise from the OIC for its continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees. The organization also commended other member states for providing support to the displaced community over the years.

The statement called for sustained international humanitarian assistance and urged Myanmar to facilitate safe, dignified, and voluntary return of Rohingya to their homeland. The OIC emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions addressing root causes of the crisis.

Violence erupted in Rakhine state in August 2017, forcing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The UN and other international bodies have documented systematic persecution and what some have characterized as ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar’s military has previously denied allegations of systematic abuses, claiming operations targeted armed groups. The country has faced international sanctions and legal proceedings related to treatment of the Rohingya minority.

Current conditions in Myanmar remain volatile, with ongoing civil conflict following the 2021 military coup. The situation has complicated international efforts to address the Rohingya crisis and facilitate safe returns.

The OIC statement reflects continued diplomatic pressure on Myanmar from Islamic nations, which have consistently advocated for stronger international intervention to protect the Rohingya community and ensure accountability for alleged crimes.

The organization called for reinforced international solidarity and coordinated action to work toward what it termed a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the crisis.