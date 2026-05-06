Ohio Brothers Who Faked Royal Status Jailed for US$21M Fraud

Two Ohio half-brothers who fabricated identities as United Arab Emirates (UAE) royalty and defrauded investors and government officials out of more than $21 million were handed lengthy federal prison sentences on Tuesday, May 6, in Cleveland.

Zubair Razzaq and Muzzammil Muhammad, who operated under the fake names Zubair Al Zubair and Muzzammil Al Zubair, were convicted in February after a multi-week trial. The pair ran their schemes through a fictitious company called Dubai Bridge Investments, falsely presenting themselves as Emirati royals to gain the trust of investors and local government officials.

US District Judge Donald Nugent sentenced Zubair, 42, to 24 years in prison and Muzzammil, 31, to 23 years. Addressing the brothers directly, Judge Nugent said: “You stole a lot of money, defrauded people and put East Cleveland in a terrible light. You basically flaunted it by driving around in a Rolls Royce and taking private planes.”

A Manufactured Empire of Lies

Zubair falsely claimed to be married to a UAE princess, while Muzzammil presented himself as a hedge fund manager, despite having no formal financial training beyond watching YouTube videos. Their fabricated image of wealth and powerful international connections enabled them to cultivate relationships with public officials and attract investors.

As their schemes escalated in 2021, the brothers adopted the surname Al-Zubair, taking it from Zubair Corp, a legitimate conglomerate of 60 businesses based in Oman. They also illegally occupied the Bratenahl Mansion, a well-known local property, using it as the backdrop for their wealthy image. Razzaq signed correspondence and official documents with the title “His Excellency.”

Their lifestyle, funded by stolen money, included private jets, luxury watches, a fleet of high-end vehicles, dozens of firearms, and a custom gold-plated assault rifle. They also chartered private jets for shopping trips to destinations including Aspen, Miami, London, Bucharest, and Madrid.

Victims and Schemes

The brothers’ largest single fraud involved a Chinese investor who lost $17.8 million after they falsely claimed to own a large vacant industrial complex in East Cleveland, the historic Nela Park site, and promised to establish a cryptocurrency business there. In a separate scheme, they defrauded a Chinese woman who owned a cryptocurrency mining business out of a further $9 million. Razzaq also defrauded a former romantic partner from the UAE, who sent approximately $860,000 to his fictitious investment company.

The Corrupt Official

To sustain their schemes, the brothers bribed Michael Leon Smedley, the chief of staff to East Cleveland’s mayor, with Cleveland Browns suite tickets, cigars, prized Japanese wagyu beef, meals at high-end restaurants, cash payments, and promises of future employment. In return, Smedley attempted to secure state funding for their businesses, provided official city letterhead, issued them police badges, and formally appointed Zubair as an International Economic Advisor for East Cleveland.

Smedley, 56, was sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison. East Cleveland’s former mayor, Brandon King, was convicted separately in May 2025 on 10 corruption charges and was found to have steered public contracts to companies he and his relatives owned while conspiring with the brothers.

The brothers were ordered to repay more than $21 million in restitution. The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland office.