Ohemaa Woyeje denies feud with broadcaster Delay

Broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje has denied any feud with fellow media personality Delay, insisting on Okay FM that the pair never clashed despite years of speculation over their Top Radio history.

Speaking to Nana Romeo, Woyeje traced the rumours to her time at Top Radio, where she took over the show of Delay, whose real name is Deloris Frimpong Manso, after the star left the station. “I have never had an issue with Delay,” she said.

By her account, management learned of Delay’s exit plans early and moved quickly to hold on to listeners. Woyeje claimed the station brought her in because audiences were used to a female voice, and that she was told to hold back her name at first so listeners would warm to the new presenter before knowing who she was.

The strategy worked, she said, and the show kept most of its audience even though Delay carried real influence at the time. Woyeje suggested that outcome may have stung her former colleague when she moved on, yet she insisted the two parted without bitterness and noted that Delay later invited her onto her own programme.

In the same interview, Woyeje put her staying power down to hard work, professionalism and humility rather than controversy, saying her rise was never built on trends or beef. She added that she has served only three Accra stations across more than a decade, a record she reads as proof of her loyalty.