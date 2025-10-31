Ofori-Atta’s Lawyer Accuses OSP of Trial by Media

Frank Davies, lead counsel for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has publicly condemned the Office of the Special Prosecutor. He alleges the agency is conducting a trial by public opinion in its ongoing SML contract investigation.

Davies voiced his criticism during a radio interview on The Asaase Breakfast Show this Friday. He argued that the OSP’s public statements effectively convict his client in the media before any formal legal proceedings have begun.

He described this approach as an affront to professional legal ethics. There is no point in convicting people who are yet to be charged in a court of public opinion, Davies stated.

The lawyer firmly asserted his client’s readiness to face any legitimate legal challenge. Kenneth Ofori-Atta is not scared of prosecution, he said. We will meet them in court when the OSP is ready to press charges.

Davies urged the OSP to focus on building a formal case through proper channels. He advised the office to put its act together and avoid using media platforms to influence public sentiment against suspects. A trained lawyer knows his place is in court, not on radio, he added.

This robust defense signals a mounting legal and public relations battle over the high profile SML investigation.