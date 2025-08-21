Ofori-Atta Never part of BXC-ECG Negotiations

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has pushed back strongly against attempts by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to link him to ongoing investigations into the BXC–ECG transaction, describing the approach of the anti-graft body as intimidation and victimisation.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Mr. Ofori-Atta insisted that he was never involved in the BXC–ECG negotiations, which he said were handled solely by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), the Ministry of Energy, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“It is preposterous that, once again, the OSP is attempting to drag Mr. Ofori-Atta into the court of public opinion,” the statement read. “If the Special Prosecutor has any evidence linking him to this transaction or any other matter listed in its half-year report, the proper course of action is to file charges and allow the courts to decide.”

The BXC–ECG matter dates back to 2018, when BXC Ghana Ltd., a Chinese-owned company, challenged its disqualification from participating in the Private Sector Participation (PSP) concession process to manage ECG. The process, spearheaded by MiDA under the US$498 million Millennium Challenge Compact II, was mired in controversies, including accusations of political interference and unfair procurement practices. The contract was later awarded to Power Distribution Services (PDS), a consortium led by Manila Electric Company (Meralco), but the deal collapsed in 2019 after government cancelled it over alleged breaches of financial guarantees.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s camp argues that all negotiations in these matters were conducted by MiDA and the Ministry of Energy, not the Ministry of Finance, and therefore attempts to link him to them amount to unfair scapegoating.

The statement further criticised the OSP for publicly cataloguing cases involving the former Finance Minister while at the same time admitting it has not yet interviewed him to determine whether there are grounds for prosecution.

“This selective posture creates the unfortunate impression that the OSP seeks to tarnish Mr. Ofori-Atta’s reputation rather than pursue justice,” it added.

This is not the first time the OSP has faced accusations of overreach. In 2023, the office came under fire when its probe into former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah’s unexplained cash holdings sparked criticism over leaks and media-driven narratives before the completion of investigations. Similarly, in 2024, former Attorney-General Godfred Dame accused the OSP of “trial by ambush” after his name surfaced in a corruption inquiry without formal charges being filed.

It concluded by urging the OSP to respect due process and avoid reducing the fight against corruption to what it called “trial by speculation and public spectacle.”

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, led by Kissi Agyebeng, has in its latest half-year report referenced five ongoing matters, including the BXC–ECG negotiations, in which it hinted at possible wrongdoing by senior government officials.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who served as Ghana’s Minister of Finance from 2017 until 2024, maintains that he has never been involved in such transactions and says he is ready to cooperate with investigators but will resist any form of intimidation or victimisation.