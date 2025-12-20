Ofori Atta Hires Top US Lawyers to Fight Ghana Extradition Request

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has retained top American lawyers to contest his extradition to Ghana, Attorney General Dominic Ayine disclosed Friday, signaling a prolonged legal battle in United States federal courts.

Dr Ayine made the revelation during the government’s Accountability Series on Thursday, December 18, shortly after Ghana formally submitted an extradition request to US authorities on December 10. The former minister faces 78 corruption related charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor alongside Ernest Darko Akore, his former Chief of Staff.

According to Dr Ayine, “I have been informed that Mr Ofori Atta has hired some of the top lawyers in the US with extensive experience to defend him.” The Attorney General emphasized he remains undeterred by the legal challenge but acknowledged the process could take considerable time as the case moves through multiple levels of the US judicial system.

The extradition request follows investigations into alleged financial improprieties including matters relating to the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited revenue assurance contract. Prosecutors allege the accused persons participated in a sophisticated scheme involving high level collusion that caused financial loss to the state.

Dr Ayine explained that extradition proceedings in the United States are conducted through the federal court system with multiple layers of judicial review. If the district court rules against Ghana’s request, the case can be appealed to the circuit court and ultimately to the US Supreme Court, making it difficult to predict when Ofori Atta might return to Ghana.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor initiated the extradition process on November 19, 2025, after filing charges at the High Court. Following preliminary review, the Attorney General’s International Cooperation Unit identified gaps in the documentation requiring clarification and enhancement to meet legal and procedural standards. The OSP provided supplementary documents on December 9, allowing the complete request to be transmitted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the following day.

Radio personality Blakk Rasta, commenting on the development, criticized delays in prosecuting powerful figures compared to swift action against smaller offenders. He noted that while cybercriminals face rapid extradition, ministers accused of major financial crimes appear to enjoy extended periods abroad without consequences.

American authorities have reportedly indicated they do not view the charges as political offenses, which would provide defense against extradition. Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Accra, clarified that while the process is well established, it typically moves slowly with ultimate decisions resting with US courts.

The case forms part of President John Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot initiative, which has identified 36 high profile cases with a combined estimated value of $20.49 billion in leakages. The prosecution tests the 1931 Extradition Treaty between the United States and Ghana, requiring federal judges to find probable cause and dual criminality before approving extradition requests.

Dr Ayine appealed directly to the former minister to return voluntarily, assuring him of fair treatment and due process under the law. He stressed that government remains committed to accountability while adhering to democratic and legal steps to ensure accused persons face justice.

Public discourse has grown increasingly impatient over perceived immunity enjoyed by political elites compared to ordinary citizens facing similar allegations. Many Ghanaians question why ministers accused of major financial crimes remain abroad while smaller offenders face swift prosecution.