Ofori-Atta Family Accuses Special Prosecutor of Political Targeting

The family of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has publicly challenged Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleging it pursues a political agenda rather than legal justice.

In a June 3 lawsuit contesting an arrest warrant and INTERPOL Red Notice request, the family accused the OSP of staging a “political show” and withholding critical evidence.

“Did the OSP tell INTERPOL about the pending court case, his cancer diagnosis, or the medical documents? If they had, the Red Notice would’ve violated INTERPOL’s own rules,” the family stated Monday. They contend the OSP is weaponizing its mandate while breaching human rights, insisting Ofori-Atta has never evaded accountability: “He faced CHRAJ, Parliament, and ECOWAS inquiries—and was cleared each time. This isn’t justice. This is vengeance.”

Despite being listed as “wanted” after missing a June 2 interrogation, the family maintains Ofori-Atta is undergoing cancer treatment abroad and intends to return. “Once he recovers, he will return to Ghana to answer any lawful inquiry. We believe he’ll be cleared—and justice will expose the real wrongdoers,” their statement concluded. The legal challenge marks an escalation in tensions between the former minister’s camp and Ghana’s primary anti-corruption agency.