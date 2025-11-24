Ofori-Atta Faces Court Today Over Billion Cedi SML Scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is set to arraign former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others today, Monday, November 24, 2025, over their alleged roles in the controversial Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contracts.

The OSP filed 78 charges against the former minister and the other accused persons on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The charges relate to corruption and corruption-related offences arising from contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The OSP has indicated it will ask the court to grant orders to serve charge sheets on some of the accused persons who are reportedly outside the country. The accused persons face 78 counts, including conspiracy to influence the procurement process to gain an unfair advantage in the award of contracts.

The accused persons include Ernest Darko Akore, aged 67, former Chef de Cabinet to the Minister of Finance; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, 66, former Commissioner-General of GRA; and Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, 64, also a former Commissioner-General of GRA. Others charged include Isaac Crentsil, 63, and Kwadwo Damoah, 65, former Commissioners of the Customs Division; Evans Adusei, 62, CEO of SML; and the company itself, now known as Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The OSP has indicated that efforts are ongoing to extradite Ofori-Atta, who is outside the country, after several unsuccessful attempts to secure his physical presence for investigations. His legal team has submitted medical records showing he was receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in the United States for cancer diagnosed earlier this year.

The investigation reveals that Strategic Mobilisation Limited received over 1.4 billion Ghana cedis in public funds through contracts built on false claims, statutory breaches, and official patronage. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has described the arrangement between GRA and SML as a masterfully crafted scheme orchestrated from the highest levels of government, with Ofori-Atta identified as the chief patron and promoter.

The investigation, which examined thousands of digital files and communications among key actors, established that there was no genuine need for contracting SML to perform its assigned functions. According to the investigation findings, the contracts were secured through self-serving official patronage based on false and unverified claims about the company’s capabilities and track record.

The OSP investigation discovered that Strategic Mobilisation Entrepreneurship Limited (SMEL), the precursor to SML, was incorporated on February 14, 2017, just three weeks after Ofori-Atta became finance minister and shortly after the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 presidential election. The company’s stated objectives were general trading and the import and export of goods.

Just four months after incorporation, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, sought approval to engage SMEL through single-source procurement. However, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) rejected two sole-source contract applications because the company did not have the needed competencies for the stipulated works.

After these rejections, the company changed its name to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited on November 22, 2017. Seven months later, GRA and the Ministry of Finance commenced what prosecutors describe as the unlawful award to SML of specialized revenue assurance public procurement contracts running into late 2023, covering transaction audit and external price verification, downstream petroleum, upstream petroleum, and minerals sectors.

The investigation found that former Commissioner-General Nti signed contracts related to the SML deal after he had retired on October 3, 2019, as the promoters and patrons were unsure whether the newly installed head of GRA would cooperate in signing the contracts.

The actions of Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Isaac Crentsil, and Kwadwo Damoah created the opportunity for SML to largely pretend to perform the services under the various contracts, leading to immense financial loss to the Republic of about 1.4 billion Ghana cedis.

The matter came to light following complaints lodged with the OSP in December 2023 by three petitioners. Government intervention temporarily suspended performance of the purported services in early January 2024. On October 31, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama directed the termination of all public contracts awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority.

The OSP has announced it will seek to recover funds lost to the state and has demanded that SML refund 125 million Ghana cedis, described as unjust enrichment that the company received unfairly from the state. The refund amount was calculated based on the principle of quantum meruit, a legal concept that ensures a person receives fair compensation for benefits conferred, even if the underlying contract is invalid.

In response, SML has fired back at the OSP’s recovery quest, insisting that Ghana’s government actually owes the company money for verified services rendered to GRA. The company has presented a detailed evidence dossier to the Presidency and the Attorney-General containing legal opinions, technical reports, financial reconciliations, and official correspondence from GRA and other state agencies.

A heated exchange erupted on the floor of Parliament on Friday, November 21, 2025, as Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin clashed over the continued absence of Ofori-Atta. Ayariga argued that health concerns had only become a matter of national debate because Ofori-Atta was required to account for his stewardship, noting that he was visibly sick while serving as Finance Minister.