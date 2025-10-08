Offset Denies Saweetie Rumors in Candid Interview

Rapper Offset has publicly addressed longstanding rumors linking him to fellow rapper Saweetie, flatly denying allegations that contributed to intense online speculation about his marriage to Cardi B. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Keke Palmer on her podcast and was confronted directly about the Saweetie sleepover rumors, which he categorically denied.

During the October 7, 2025 podcast episode, Offset acknowledged making poor choices in his marriage, stating he made bad decisions as a man stepping out and needs to take responsibility for those actions. The interview on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer marked one of his most revealing public discussions about his personal life since filing for divorce.

When Palmer pressed him specifically about the Saweetie allegations, Offset’s response was unequivocal. Asked if he ever cheated on the mother of his three children with Saweetie, he flat out denied the rumor, simply saying no. He described the entire situation as strange and questioned where such claims originated.

The rapper admitted to stepping out on Cardi B during their marriage and said he should have respected her more. His candid admission represented a shift from previous public statements, where he’d been less forthcoming about the specific reasons behind their marital struggles. The couple’s relationship has been marked by public breakups and reconciliations over nearly seven years.

Offset referred to his estranged wife affectionately throughout the conversation, even calling her bro at one point. Despite the casual reference, his tone suggested deep regret over how his actions damaged their relationship. He expressed wanting the divorce story to stop overshadowing the music that defines both their careers.

The Saweetie rumors have circulated since early 2023, gaining traction after her breakup with Quavo, Offset’s fellow Migos member. Speculation intensified when Quavo’s song Messy appeared to reference betrayal involving a close friend. Cardi B herself has previously addressed the rumors, though she typically chooses not to engage with online speculation about her personal life.

The interview covered multiple personal battles Offset has faced, including addiction and the weight of spotlight pressure. He spoke about his struggle with codeine addiction, which reportedly worsened following Migos’ massive success with their 2016 hit Bad and Boujee. The rapper credited faith with helping him regain control over his life.

Offset also reflected on the loss of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff, describing lingering guilt over their fallout before the tragedy. That discussion revealed the emotional toll that family loss and group dissolution have taken on him. He acknowledged that Takeoff served as the glue holding the group together.

The divorce between Offset and Cardi B remains unfinalized, though both parties reportedly agree that separation represents their best path forward. Cardi B has been vocal about her frustrations on social media, often sharing her feelings about the relationship’s challenges. The couple filed for divorce in 2024 after years of public turbulence.

Palmer’s interview painted a picture of someone learning to balance fame with fatherhood, success with self awareness, and pain with purpose. Offset emphasized his commitment to becoming a better person after years of controversy and chaos. His reflections suggested genuine introspection about his past choices.

The rapper’s openness about his mistakes marks a departure from typical celebrity damage control. Rather than deflecting or minimizing his role in the marriage’s breakdown, he accepted accountability. Whether this transparency translates into lasting personal change remains to be seen, but his willingness to discuss these issues publicly suggests at least an awareness of needed growth.