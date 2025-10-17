Offinso North: Deadly Crash at Nkwaakwaa Claims Three Lives

Three people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving two passenger buses at Nkwaakwaa in Ghana’s Ashanti Region early on Friday, witnesses said.

The crash occurred when a Sprinter bus travelling northward veered off its lane and collided with an oncoming VIP bus heading to Kumasi, according to eyewitness accounts.

“The Sprinter bus suddenly moved out of its lane,” an eyewitness told Asaase News, describing the moments before the violent impact. The force of the collision left both vehicles destroyed beyond repair.

Rescue efforts were delayed, forcing bystanders to pull injured passengers through the windows before ambulances arrived. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police confirmed the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at a local morgue and that an investigation into the cause was underway. Ghana records hundreds of road traffic fatalities each year, often linked to speeding, driver fatigue, and poor road conditions.