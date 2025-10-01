Offinso Court Sentences Three Armed Robbers to 75 Years Hard Labour

Three young men who ambushed a truck driver and his mate in the dead of night will spend the next 25 years each behind bars after a circuit court in Offinso handed down severe sentences meant to send a clear message about violent crime in the Ashanti Region.

Nasiaru Abdul-Malik, 22, Solomon Kwaku Annor Clinton, 23, and Hakeem Ibrahim, 20, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery charges when they appeared before His Honour Paul Oduro at the Offinso Circuit Court on Thursday, September 26, 2025. Each received concurrent sentences of 10 years for conspiracy and 15 years for robbery, totaling 75 years in prison with hard labour across the three convicts.

The brazen attack happened around 1:30 a.m. on September 23, 2025, after a DAF trailer carrying fertilizer from Tema experienced mechanical problems near Asempanaye. What should have been a routine breakdown turned into a terrifying ordeal when the three armed men emerged from the darkness.

Court documents revealed that the attackers came prepared with weapons that spoke to the premeditated nature of their crime—an axe, a machete, and scissors. They made off with items worth considerable value: a Samsung A24 Ultra smartphone valued at GH¢14,000, two additional phones worth GH¢500 combined, GH¢140 in cash, and two bags containing the victims’ personal belongings.

But their freedom was remarkably short-lived. Community members in Asempanaye responded swiftly to word of the robbery, mobilizing to track down the perpetrators within hours.

The Ashanti North Police Command credited the youth of Asempanaye for their quick intervention, which led to all three suspects being apprehended the same day and the stolen property being recovered. It’s a testament to community vigilance that occasionally makes a real difference in solving crimes that might otherwise go unpunished.

During police interrogation, all three men confessed to their roles in the attack. They were subsequently processed through the court system with efficiency that suggests the evidence against them was overwhelming.

The convicted men are now serving their sentences at Kumasi Central Prison.

The case highlights an ongoing challenge in Ghana’s transport corridors, where drivers breaking down in remote areas can become vulnerable to opportunistic attacks. This vulnerability appears particularly acute during nighttime hours when assistance is scarce and visibility poor.

The substantial sentences handed down by Judge Oduro reflect the judiciary’s apparent determination to treat armed robbery with the severity it warrants. Concurrent sentencing means each man will serve 25 years rather than the full combined 50 years the charges carry, though that’s likely cold comfort for three young men who’ll be in their mid-40s before tasting freedom again.

For the unnamed driver and his mate, the psychological impact of being attacked while stranded and vulnerable will likely extend well beyond the recovery of their material possessions. But at least they can take some satisfaction knowing their attackers won’t be threatening anyone else for quite some time.