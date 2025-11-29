Officials Call for Stronger Implementation of Workplace Harassment Policy

Local government stakeholders are calling for stronger, well resourced implementation of Ghana’s Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (SEAH) Policy as part of efforts to end gender based violence in the workplace.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Partnership of Municipal Innovation Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL) project on November 27, officials highlighted the urgent need to translate sensitization into concrete action across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The forum, held under the global theme “Invest to end GBV in the workplace now,” focused on the effects of gender based violence on women working within Ghana’s local government administrative system. It also assessed progress on implementing the SEAH Policy developed by the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) in 2025.

Golda Asante, Director of Administration and General Services at OHLGS, told Asaase News the SEAH policy provides a clear, time bound procedure for handling complaints, including a maximum 21 day period for completing investigations.

There are multiple avenues for affected people to report, and as much as possible, we want to ensure confidentiality and privacy. The policy also includes measures to support both survivors and offenders, and to ensure no one is victimized for reporting, she said.

Asante appealed for increased development partner support, emphasizing the need to move from policy approval to full implementation. She explained that integrating SEAH interventions into MMDAs’ medium term development plans is key to unlocking resources.

We must have a good plan. Once SEAH functions are incorporated into the development plan, we can secure resources for implementation. Resources must follow functions, she added.

The Mayor of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Ebi Bright, described the forum as an important opportunity to bring together development partners, the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), and local government actors to examine the SEAH plan in detail.

This was a great opportunity to practicalise not only the conception of the plan but its implementation. The participation and different perspectives shared will help refine the plan and secure commitments to make it work, she said.

The Tema Mayor also addressed a sensitive but often overlooked issue involving the role of cultural norms in enabling workplace harassment.

Sometimes, even women can become enablers because we do not understand that the workplace is not a location for transactional relationships. Romance can happen anywhere, including the workplace, but it must be built on respect and professionalism, she said.

Offering guidance to young female employees, Bright stressed the importance of self worth and professionalism. Nobody is doing you a favor by employing you. You are employed because you have value to offer. Do not imagine that you must trade your body, mind or dignity to keep a position. Be confident, improve yourself and focus on your contribution, she added.

This year’s forum forms part of global efforts to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, an international campaign that runs annually from November 25 to December 10. The campaign mobilizes activists worldwide to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

The PMI-WILL initiative, implemented in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), aims to strengthen women’s leadership and improve gender responsive governance in Ghana’s local government system. The project works to address systemic barriers that prevent women from fully participating in local governance structures.

Gender based violence in the workplace takes multiple forms including sexual harassment, unwanted physical contact, verbal abuse, intimidation and other behaviors that create hostile work environments. Research shows such violence significantly affects productivity, mental health and career advancement, particularly for women in male dominated sectors.

The OHLGS developed the SEAH policy specifically for the local government sector, where women often face unique challenges due to hierarchical structures and traditional power dynamics. The policy aims to create safe reporting mechanisms and establish clear consequences for perpetrators.

Organizers say the next phase requires strong political will, financial investment and institutional accountability to ensure that women working in all MMDAs are protected from exploitation, abuse and harassment.

Stakeholders emphasized that while policy development represents an important first step, transformation requires sustained commitment from leadership at all levels. They called for regular training sessions, clear reporting pathways and dedicated resources to support implementation.

The forum reflects growing recognition across Africa that workplace safety for women directly impacts broader development outcomes. Countries implementing comprehensive anti harassment policies have documented improvements in women’s workforce participation, job satisfaction and economic contributions.

As Ghana marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, local government officials say the SEAH policy implementation will serve as a critical test of the country’s commitment to creating safe, equitable workplaces where women can thrive professionally without fear of exploitation or abuse.