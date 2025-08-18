Ofankor–Nsawam Road: Maripoma Returns To Site Since Thursday

It has been established that Maripoma Enterprise Limited, contractors working on the Ofankor–Nsawam Road, has returned to site as of Thursday, August 14, 2025.

For commuters, business owners, and residents, the return is seen more of progress; “We are glad the contractor has shown up. We want results, not excuses anymore,” one commuter told this reporter.

The Ofankor–Nsawam Road, one of Ghana’s busiest highways, has long symbolised neglect and betrayal.

For weeks, despite the government settling arrears owed to the contractor- an eye-watering GHS809 million (about $77 million), the road lay abandoned, dusty, and deadly which caused protests from citizens.

However, documents sighted by this paper confirm that the government released the full payment to Maripoma in just one week.

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department issued three separate instructions to the Bank of Ghana:

• 28th July 2025: GHS359,928,437.70 transferred to Maripoma’s account at Zenith Bank (UK).

• 31st July 2025: GHS100,000,000.00 transferred.

• 4th August 2025: GHS350,000,000.00 transferred.

All three directives, signed by Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwanin Agyei and copied to the Ministers of Finance and Roads & Highways, explicitly stated the funds were for the rehabilitation of the Nsawam–Ofankor Road.

In total, more than GHS809 million left state coffers.

The company has confirmed payment and has since last Thursday, been to site to continue work.

Until August 14, community leaders alleged sabotage, hinting that the contractor was deliberately stalling to embarrass government.

That narrative shifted last Thursday, when Maripoma’s teams were spotted resuming work along the stretch.

It is believed that, before Maripoma’s return, the road’s neglect was inflicting a heavy toll on commercial drivers, businesses, and accidents have been reported.

It was reported that, commuters last Saturday, staged demonstrations in Nsawam and Amasaman, carrying placards that read:

• “Accidents Daily, How Many More?”

• “Accountability Missing!”

• “Years of Dust, Delays and Broken Promises,” and warned they would block the Accra–Nsawam road

on Thursday, August 21, if rehabilitation does not progress at a meaningful pace.

While Maripoma Enterprise Limited—founded by Managing Director Ali Seidu and incorporated in 1998—has finally moved back to site, doubts have been cleared.

Certified under the highest financial and road construction classifications in Ghana, the company has handled road and civil engineering projects nationwide.

Until real progress is made, commuters of Ofankor, Amasaman, and Nsawam will remain on edge—cautious witnesses to a project that has only just stirred back to life.