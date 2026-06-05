Odumodublvck Accuses Chocolate City of Plotting His Arrest

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has accused record label Chocolate City Music of working with police to have him arrested, a claim the label firmly denied on Friday.

In a series of posts on X, the rapper, born Tochukwu Ojogwu, alleged the label had tried repeatedly to have him detained, timing the moves to disrupt his American and now European tours. He described the latest effort as a failed ninth attempt.

He further claimed police had filed a petition against him that omitted a phone number, and he linked the alleged campaign to his public accusation that the company had shielded someone he says committed sexual abuse. He offered no evidence for the claims, and named no individual.

Chocolate City rejected the accusations. Desmond Ezebuiro, public relations lead at Bean Creative IMC, a Chocolate City subsidiary, told Premium Times that “our company does not possess the authority to arrest any individual.”

Ezebuiro said the wider dispute was before the courts and declined to discuss specifics, adding that the company would let the legal process resolve the matter.

The row dates to December 2025, when Chocolate City accused Odumodublvck of attacking a staff member, Feyi Ajayi, backstage at the Rhythm Unplugged concert in Lagos. The label characterised his conduct as a sustained pattern of harassment, stalking and violence, claims he disputes, and police later opened an investigation.

The feud has simmered since 2025 and has been tied to Odumodublvck’s online clashes with Blaqbonez, a Chocolate City artist. Both sides have signalled they may pursue legal action.