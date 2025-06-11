Odotobri Rural Bank Funds Student Scholarships and Community Projects

Odotobri Rural Bank PLC has awarded GH¢77,300 in scholarships and bursaries to 64 financially disadvantaged students.

The awards, part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility program, follow a selection process where 64 beneficiaries were chosen from 71 applications for the 2024/2025 academic year. Bank CEO Abraham Coffie stated to the Business & Financial Times that selection required beneficiaries’ parents or guardians to be bank shareholders, with recipients also demonstrating academic merit and residing within the bank’s operational area in the Amansie Central district.

The beneficiaries include new and continuing students pursuing various courses at nursing colleges, teacher training colleges, and universities. Coffie presented the awards alongside management staff, received by Jacobu Senior High Technical School Headmaster Justice Joseph Osei Krah on the students’ behalf. The CEO advised recipients to prioritize their studies to maximize their potential and future societal contributions.

Concurrently, the bank allocated GH¢10,400 to Jacobu Senior High Technical School for a water pump and cable installation in the girls’ dormitory following a formal request. Separately, the Jacobu Traditional Council received 100 bags of cement valued at GH¢11,500 from the bank. This support aims to establish a permanent station for tricycle motorbike operators, addressing vehicle congestion within Jacobu township. The bank’s board approved both community infrastructure requests.

Rural banks frequently serve as pivotal community development anchors beyond core financial services, directly addressing local infrastructure and educational needs.