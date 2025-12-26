Odododiodio MP Launches Annual Boxing Talent Hunt

Alfred Kotey Ashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo Constituency, has instituted an annual amateur and juvenile boxing event aimed at discovering talents for Ghana’s national boxing teams. The inaugural showdown, dubbed “The MPs Punch,” takes place Thursday evening at Bukom Square Park.

The event, organised in collaboration with the United Coaches Association of Ghana, celebrates Boxing Day and begins at 7pm. It is open to the public and targets young boxers seeking to showcase their abilities before scouts and coaches.

In an exclusive interview, Hon. Kotey Ashie described his constituency as a major producer of Ghanaian boxing champions. However, he emphasised that talent exists nationwide and urged Ghanaians to avoid injecting politics or tribalism into sports.

“Though the Greater Accra Region has produced most of the world champions for Ghana, we see ourselves as Ghanaians first,” the lawmaker stated. He referenced the recent bout between Freezy Macbones and Jonathan Tetteh, saying it should unite rather than divide the nation.

The MP observed that both fighters appeared tired and lacked stamina, suggesting inadequate training. He praised promoters for raising organisational standards in boxing shows. Boxers who deliver exciting performances at “The MPs Punch” will receive Christmas presents as rewards.

Hon. Ashie advised young participants to arrive punctually and maintain discipline throughout the competition. He stressed that such values remain crucial for success in professional boxing.

The Odododiodoo legislator also extended greetings to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) ahead of its elections scheduled for Saturday, December 28. He expressed hope that winning candidates would advance the sport as Africa prepares to host the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal and eyes the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Hon. Ashie congratulated four young Ghanaian boxers who recently competed at the African Youth Games in Angola, where all returned with medals. Their achievement demonstrates the potential within Ghana’s youth boxing programme.

Bukom Square Park, located in the heart of Accra’s boxing community, has historically served as a training ground for numerous national and world champions. The venue’s selection for “The MPs Punch” reflects its significance in Ghana’s boxing heritage.

The event represents part of broader efforts to identify and nurture athletic talent at grassroots level. With proper support and training, organisers believe many young boxers can progress to represent Ghana at continental and global competitions.

Aspiring boxers and boxing enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the evening showdown, which promises competitive bouts and an opportunity to witness emerging talent in Ghanaian amateur boxing.