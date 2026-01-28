Odike Confirms 2028 Presidential Bid Amid Political Endorsements

Founder of the Union Government, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, has confirmed his intention to contest the 2028 presidential election, positioning himself as an alternative voice in Ghana’s political landscape.

Even though I will be contesting in the 2028 elections, I strongly believe that every political party must field its best candidate to raise the standard of political discourse and leadership in Ghana, Odike stated during a recent address to journalists in Kumasi.

The businessman and politician, who previously contested the 2012 general election as flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), has since left partisan politics to establish the Union Government (UG). Odike was of the view that partisan politics has sent the country backwards, recommending the Union Government where everyone is allowed to participate in governance.

Despite his own presidential ambitions, Odike has publicly endorsed Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 general elections. He described the former minister as a generational thinker whose ideas transcend partisan politics and are rooted in the long term development of the nation.

Odike praised Dr. Adutwum’s performance as Minister of Education, noting his integrity, bold reforms and visionary leadership style. He called on NPP delegates to prioritize competence, character and vision when selecting their flagbearer during the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Odike has previously criticized aspects of Ghana’s democratic system, arguing that the choice of presidential candidates by major political parties should be treated as a national issue due to its far reaching implications for the country’s future. We have commercialized our democracy. We see it as a normal thing but it shouldn’t be and it seems that it will be repeated in the upcoming elections of both NPP and NDC. This shouldn’t be repeated because it affects the quality of leadership, he stated.

The political figure has also expressed concern about ongoing national challenges, including the Bawku conflict and illegal mining activities. He has called on the government to address these issues with urgency, describing peace in conflict areas as non negotiable.

Odike’s Union Government represents a departure from traditional partisan politics. He argues that the concept allows all citizens to participate in governance rather than limiting leadership to established political parties. The businessman established the movement after leaving the UFP, where he had previously served as flagbearer.

In the 2012 presidential election, Odike placed eighth out of eight contestants with 0.08 percent of the votes cast. He was later disqualified from contesting the 2020 election by the Electoral Commission over documentation issues. Despite these setbacks, he remains active in Ghana’s political discourse and continues to advocate for what he describes as alternative governance structures.

The 2028 presidential election will see competition between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), which won power in 2024, and the opposition NPP, along with third party candidates like Odike. The NPP will select its flagbearer this Saturday, with five aspirants vying for the position.