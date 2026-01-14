Odefille Showcases Thai Collection at Accra Fashion Week

Ghanaian luxury brand Odefille presented The Thai Collection at Accra Fashion Week’s milestone tenth anniversary edition, merging Southeast Asian design with contemporary executive wear before an international audience at Silver Star Towers.

The collection, unveiled during runway shows on December 20 and 21, marked a creative departure for the brand founded by Nadia Asantewaa Nkandobi. Drawing inspiration from Thai and Indonesian aesthetics of the 1960s through 1980s, the line featured structured silhouettes tailored for professional women and men who navigate corporate and social settings.

Odefille’s runway presentation included live guitar performance by veteran Ghanaian musician Aka Blay, whose decades spanning career encompasses highlife, jazz, and afrobeat. The brand has previously collaborated with respected musicians to enhance its shows, viewing music as integral to the sensory experience of fashion.

The 2025 event brought together designers from more than 20 countries, with Accra Fashion Week organizers noting that many professional models working internationally today began their careers on its runway. The platform has executed 12 editions over the past decade, establishing itself as Ghana’s most consistent fashion institution.

Guests at Odefille’s exclusive viewing area received front row seating alongside curated hospitality offerings that included fresh fruit juices, prosecco, carbonated mineral water, and artisanal appetizers. The brand positioned the experience as part of its broader philosophy that fashion encompasses storytelling and atmosphere beyond garments themselves.

The Thai Collection represents Odefille’s evolving design narrative after previous years focused on social impact. The brand’s 2024 Bambose Collection featured textiles hand painted by single mothers in Bolgatanga, northern Ghana, using a technique developed over three years.

Each Odefille garment employs premium materials including what the brand describes as German grade thread, finished with traditional hand sewing methods. The company typically produces three pieces per design, distributing one domestically and two internationally to maintain exclusivity.

Fashion industry participants praised Accra Fashion Week for its clarity of creative direction and role in talent development. The event included programming such as Meet The Designer sessions, the Face of Accra Fashion Week model discovery contest, and networking opportunities for buyers, media, and creatives.

Accra Fashion Week’s participation in the 2024 BRICS Fashion Summit in Moscow, where Ghanaian representatives stood alongside counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, elevated the platform’s international profile. Delegates are scheduled to represent Ghana at the upcoming BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Russia.

The anniversary edition reinforced Accra’s position as a fashion capital where traditional African textiles intersect with contemporary design, attracting designers, buyers, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond.