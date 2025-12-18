Odefille Hosts Exclusive VIP Experience at Accra Fashion Week Runway Show

Fashion brand Odefille will host an exclusive VIP stand experience during Accra Fashion Week on Saturday December 20, 2025, at Silver Star Towers in Airport City starting at 5:00 pm.

The event promises a premium fashion experience that extends beyond traditional runway presentations, incorporating live music, luxury refreshments and direct interaction with designers and models. Odefille emphasizes creating an immersive fashion experience rather than simply showcasing garments on a runway, integrating multiple elements to deliver a memorable event for attendees.

The brand will feature live musical accompaniment by Ghanaian artist Aka Blay, known for his hit Taking the Girls Away. This continues Odefille’s tradition of incorporating local artists into runway shows, having previously featured Della Hayes, Paulina Oduro and Atongo Zimba at past presentations. The musical element aims to complement and enhance the fashion showcase while supporting local cultural talent.

Premium seating at the VIP stand has been reserved for industry insiders, fashion enthusiasts, celebrities and influencers. Access remains limited to special guests of the Odefille brand through invitations extended to loyal customers and partners, creating an exclusive atmosphere for fashion aficionados. The arrangement ensures attendees can capture every detail of the latest collection from optimal viewing positions.

Following the runway presentation, VIP stand attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the latest collection directly with designers and models. This interactive component represents a deliberate effort to foster deeper connections between the brand and its supporters, offering personal engagement beyond the standard fashion show format.

Guests at the VIP stand will receive luxury refreshments including fresh fruit juice, prosecco, water, carbonated mineral water, fresh plantain chips, wings, quiches, organic deviled eggs, soft boiled organic quail eggs with freshly made mayonnaise and hors d’oeuvres. The exclusive food and beverage selection enhances the premium atmosphere that defines Odefille events. Videos of previous runway shows will also be displayed at the VIP stand.

The fashion brand positions the VIP experience as a celebration of individuality and passion for fashion, creating an environment where attendees feel recognized for their distinctive style preferences and loyalty to the Odefille brand. The comprehensive approach to event presentation reflects the company’s philosophy that fashion represents an experience and immersion rather than merely clothing display.

Accra Fashion Week serves as the premier platform for showcasing fashion collections in Ghana’s capital, bringing together designers, brands, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts. The December 20 event at Silver Star Towers marks another chapter in Odefille’s participation in the annual fashion calendar.