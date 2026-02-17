Obuasi Water Supply Halted After Transformer Fault Kills Plant Power

Thousands of residents across Obuasi and surrounding communities in the Ashanti Region have been left without running water since Saturday, February 14, after Ghana Water Limited (GWL) shut down its Odaso Water Treatment Plant following a power failure caused by a faulty transformer.

GWL said in a statement that the shutdown took effect at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Saturday after the transformer at Sewhi Asarenso, which supplies electricity to the treatment facility, developed a fault. Engineers from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have since been deployed to repair the fault and restore power to the plant.

GWL said water supply to affected communities will be reinstated as soon as ECG restores electricity and production at the facility resumes.

Communities bearing the brunt of the disruption include Bidieso, Nyameso, Brahabebome, Kokoteasua, Abompekrom, Boete, Akaporiso, Tutuka, Anyinam, and surrounding areas.

GWL apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents and customers, and assured the public that restoration efforts are ongoing.

The shutdown marks the latest in a pattern of water supply disruptions linked to infrastructure vulnerabilities in the Obuasi area, a municipality that has long grappled with the compounding pressures of an ageing power grid and water systems strained by demand. In January 2026, GWL similarly shut down its Owabi Water Treatment Plant in Kumasi following a high-lift pump failure.

The company gave no timeline for when repairs would be completed, though it maintained that supply would resume without delay once power is reinstated.