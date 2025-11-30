Obuasi Chief Shooting Ruled Accidental Gun Malfunction

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has clarified that the shooting which injured the Adanse Dompoasehene at a funeral in Obuasi resulted from an accidental gun barrel burst rather than an assassination attempt.

In a Facebook update Sunday night, Dr Amoakohene stated that briefings from security agencies confirmed the firearm malfunctioned during the ceremony, causing the injury to Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu. He urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified claims about the incident.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, November 29, 2025, when a firearm discharged at a funeral for the late mother of Obuasi West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Faustilove Appiah Kannin. Police officers present at the event intervened swiftly and arrested 30 year old Nana Yaw Dankwa, who remains in custody assisting with ongoing investigations. The Dompoasehene received medical treatment and has since been discharged from hospital.

Dr Amoakohene was appointed as Ashanti Regional Minister in January 2025, becoming the youngest person to hold the position in Ghana’s history. Born on September 24, 1990, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences, a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB), a Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science degree, and a Master of Business Administration. He previously served as Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contested as parliamentary candidate for Mampong constituency in 2020.

The Regional Minister emphasized that the incident underscores the importance of the temporary ban on firearms at funerals and traditional gatherings, a directive issued by the Ministry of the Interior. The ban was implemented specifically to prevent injuries and ensure community events proceed peacefully. He called for strict compliance with the directive, noting that adherence remains essential for maintaining order and safeguarding attendees at public events.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council reaffirmed its commitment to preserving peace, enhancing safety, and upholding the rule of law across the region. Dr Amoakohene’s statement sought to correct earlier reports that characterized the shooting as a possible assassination attempt, with some media outlets describing the scene as one of panic and disbelief among funeral attendees.

Authorities in Obuasi had already banned the firing of guns at durbars and public ceremonial grounds before Saturday’s incident, making the firearm discharge a violation of local directives. The temporary nationwide ban on firearms at traditional gatherings aims to prevent similar incidents across Ghana, where customary use of firearms at funerals has occasionally resulted in injuries and deaths.

The Obuasi shooting comes months after the killing of Abdul Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief in Asawase, who was shot at his home by unidentified assailants in July 2025. That incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, July 22, at Azenbe’s residence near the Asawase F Line Community Centre around 8:40 in the evening.

Eyewitnesses to the July shooting reported that two men on a motorbike approached the chief’s home, with one wielding an AK 47 rifle. The gunman opened fire multiple times before both assailants fled the scene. Azenbe, who had been enskinned as Kadi Naaba only three months earlier in April 2025, was rushed to Manhyia District Hospital and later transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The late chief also served as Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region. Ashanti Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe visited the bereaved family that evening and assured them of a thorough investigation. Police retrieved two empty shells suspected to be from an AK 47 assault rifle from the crime scene.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno deployed a special investigative team to Asawase to help unravel the circumstances surrounding Azenbe’s killing. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Asawase, described the murder as a heinous act and an attack on revered traditional authority. He assured the family and the public that security agencies would work to apprehend perpetrators swiftly.

Despite these assurances, no arrests have been made in connection with Azenbe’s murder as of late November 2025. The case remains under active investigation, with police calling on residents to provide any information that might assist in tracking down the suspects. The killing heightened security concerns in Asawase and surrounding areas, particularly given the chief’s relatively recent enstoolment.

The contrast between the two incidents highlights different security challenges facing traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region. While the Obuasi shooting has been attributed to equipment malfunction during a lawful ceremony, the Asawase killing appears to have been a targeted attack with clear intent to harm. Both cases have prompted renewed calls for enhanced security measures protecting chiefs and stricter enforcement of the firearms ban at public gatherings.

Regional security officials have stressed that compliance with the Interior Ministry’s directive on firearms remains non negotiable. The temporary ban applies to all funerals and traditional gatherings across Ghana, with violators subject to arrest and prosecution. Authorities note that customary practices involving firearms must be balanced against contemporary safety requirements, particularly in densely populated areas where accidental discharges pose significant risks.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), chaired by Dr Amoakohene, continues monitoring the situation and coordinating responses to security threats in the region. The council comprises police, military, immigration, customs, fire service, and other security agency representatives who meet regularly to assess threats and develop appropriate interventions.

Dr Amoakohene’s clarification about the Obuasi incident aims to prevent speculation and misinformation that could inflame tensions or cause unnecessary alarm. His statement reflects efforts by regional authorities to maintain public confidence in security arrangements while ensuring transparent communication about incidents affecting traditional leaders and community safety.

The shooting incidents, whether accidental or deliberate, underscore persistent challenges in regulating firearm use at traditional ceremonies in Ghana. Cultural practices involving gunfire salutes and ceremonial discharges remain common at funerals and other gatherings, creating risks that policymakers and traditional authorities must address through education, enforcement, and dialogue with communities about safer alternatives.