Obi Questions Nigeria’s Leadership After Wave of Deadly Attacks and Kidnappings

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has issued a stark condemnation of Nigeria’s political leadership following ten days of devastating security incidents that left hundreds dead and kidnapped across multiple states. In a statement released Saturday, Obi questioned whether Nigeria itself is cursed or if the nation’s leaders have become the curse.

The Labour Party politician catalogued a series of attacks between November 11 and 23 that claimed lives and saw security forces, civilians, and schoolchildren targeted by armed groups. His statement reflects mounting frustration among Nigerians over what many see as the government’s inability to protect citizens from escalating violence.

On November 11, six senior directors from the Ministry of Defence were kidnapped along the Kogi axis, demonstrating that even officials tasked with securing the nation face danger. Four days later, a brigadier general was executed by militants in what Obi described as a grave signal of peril engulfing both civilians and security personnel.

The violence intensified on November 16 when 64 civilians, including women and children, were abducted in Zamfara State with several lives lost in the attack. The following day, armed bandits stormed a girls’ school in Kebbi State before dawn, killing Vice Principal Hassan Makuku and seizing 25 schoolgirls who remain missing.

On November 18, worshippers praying at a church in Kwara State were violently disrupted, with some killed and approximately 38 abducted. Obi noted that a place meant to be a sanctuary became a scene of fear. That same day, judges attending the All Nigeria Judges Conference were seen standing as the ruling All Progressives Congress partisan song played ahead of the president’s address, a moment Obi said further eroded public trust in institutions.

Security forces attempting to rescue the Kebbi schoolgirls were themselves ambushed on November 19, highlighting how undersupported Nigeria’s military has become. Two days later, over 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State in what became one of the largest mass kidnappings in recent years.

Bandits opened fire on farmers in Kaduna on November 22, killing one. The following day, terrorists ambushed and killed five police officers in Bauchi State while injuring two others. As Obi prepared his statement, he received news that 13 female farmers had been abducted in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists.

Obi argued that what Nigeria is witnessing is not inevitable but rather the direct consequence of leaders not valuing human life. He stated that the country is bleeding because those elected to protect citizens have chosen comfort over courage, politics over people, and power over purpose.

The former Anambra State governor insisted that governance is not merely a title but a duty to protect every child, community, and citizen. He called for competence, compassion, and leadership that shows up when it matters most rather than offering excuses and indifference.

Obi’s criticism also extended to political developments, including what he described as a crisis at the Peoples Democratic Party headquarters on November 18. He claimed that instead of deescalation, security agencies worsened the situation, with the government watching with amusement and encouraging the destruction of political parties.

The Labour Party leader has consistently spoken out about Nigeria’s worsening security situation since his unsuccessful 2023 presidential bid. He has repeatedly warned that no serious nation survives on absentee leadership and that foreign investors will continue fleeing the country amid unchecked violence.

President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May 2023 declaring security his top priority, has faced mounting criticism as kidnappings and killings have actually increased during his tenure. Data from conflict monitoring groups shows more than 3,600 people were abducted in 2023 alone, the highest number on record, with nearly 9,000 Nigerians killed in conflicts that year.

Obi concluded his statement by affirming his belief that a new Nigeria is possible, telling citizens shaken by the recent violence that they deserve safety and peace. He emphasized that Nigerians deserve a government that values their lives above politics.

The statement comes as Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission documented over 3,000 kidnapping incidents and more than 3,500 killings between January 2024 and April 2025, with Kaduna, Benue, Katsina, Plateau, and Borno states recording the highest death tolls.