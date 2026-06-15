Obi Praises Davido for Spotlighting Oyo Kidnap Crisis

Afrobeats star Davido turned a FIFA World Cup stage in Los Angeles into a call for justice, and Nigeria’s leading opposition presidential candidate says the gesture deserved global recognition.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi praised Davido on Monday for wearing a custom black leather jacket at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert that displayed the names of 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers abducted by bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The abductions took place on May 15, 2026. Armed gunmen attacked multiple schools in the rural communities of Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele in Oyo State, seizing victims that include children as young as two years old, as well as teachers and school staff. The families have been waiting more than a month for any resolution.

Davido stepped onto the stage at Crypto.com Arena on June 10 wearing a custom black leather look designed by stylist Hollyandroo, the jacket adorned with pins bearing the names of the more than 40 abducted schoolchildren and teachers. The back of the jacket carried the words “Bring Them Home.” During his performance, Davido publicly read out several of the victims’ names and called for their immediate and safe release, urging Nigerian authorities and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the victims’ freedom.

Obi’s praise came wrapped in a broader political argument. He said Nigeria’s absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup reflected a failure of leadership rather than a shortage of talent, pointing to the performances of Nigerian artists and athletes with Nigerian roots at the tournament. Davido, he argued, exemplified what Nigerian talent can accomplish on the world stage when given the opportunity, even as the government falls short at home.

Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, was confirmed the NDC’s 2027 presidential candidate at the party’s Special Convention in Abuja on May 30. He left the Labour Party, on whose platform he won 25 percent of the vote in the 2023 election, before joining the NDC earlier this year. His statement on Davido’s gesture carries an unmistakable electoral edge, using a moment of celebrity advocacy to reinforce his long-running criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s handling of insecurity.

Davido’s decision to use one of football’s biggest global platforms highlights the increasing role entertainers play in drawing attention to humanitarian and social issues. The statement piece quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event, which marked the official countdown to the World Cup kicking off June 11.

The children and teachers remain in captivity.