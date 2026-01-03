Obi Condemns Tax Regime, Warns Against Deepening Hardship

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi criticized Nigeria’s taxation approach on Friday, warning that the country risks deepening poverty and eroding national cohesion by imposing heavier burdens on citizens already struggling with economic hardship. The remarks came in a statement shared on social media platform X, where Obi addressed issues of fiscal policy, leadership transparency, and the relationship between government and citizens.

Obi, who recently defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on December 31, 2025, argued that genuine prosperity cannot be built through policies that impoverish the population. He emphasized that sustainable economic growth requires trust, honesty, and productivity rather than aggressive revenue extraction.

Drawing from his international engagements with world leaders, Obi stated that nations achieving lasting transformation did so by uniting citizens around a shared vision grounded in truth. He maintained that leadership lacking honesty destroys consensus and undermines development foundations.

The former presidential candidate asserted that taxation should function as a genuine social contract rooted in sincerity, fairness, and concern for citizens’ welfare. He insisted every tax policy must include clear explanations about its impact on incomes and contributions to national development.

Without transparency, taxation becomes a tool of confusion and burden rather than a mechanism for growth and development, Obi stated in his Friday post.

The political figure argued that Nigeria’s fiscal challenge extends beyond raising revenue to making citizens wealthier so the nation can grow stronger. He accused authorities of asking Nigerians to pay higher taxes without clarity, explanation, or visible public benefits.

Obi identified empowering small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as the foundation for sustainable economic growth. He noted that thriving small businesses create jobs, raise incomes, and naturally expand the tax base.

You cannot tax your way out of poverty; you must produce your way out of it, Obi declared in the statement.

The former governor also expressed alarm over what he described as an unprecedented tax fraud controversy. He alleged that the National Assembly itself admitted the version gazetted is not what was passed into law, referring to discrepancies between tax legislation approved by lawmakers and documents eventually published and enforced.

The controversy surrounds four major tax reform laws that took effect on January 1, 2026: the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act. These reforms were signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

Representative Abdussamad Dasuki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) first raised concerns about alleged alterations on the House of Representatives floor, prompting the formation of an ad hoc committee to investigate possible changes made after the bills passed. Legal practitioners and constitutional experts warned that proven tampering with duly passed legislation could constitute a grave constitutional breach.

President Tinubu defended the reforms when implementing them on New Year’s Day, describing them as a once in a generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation for the country. The reforms aim to simplify Nigeria’s tax system, broaden the tax base, and protect low income earners and small businesses.

Key provisions include full personal income tax exemption for individuals earning 800,000 naira or less annually, while higher earners face progressive rates capped at 25 percent. Small businesses with turnover below 100 million naira are exempt from company income tax, value added tax (VAT), and the newly introduced development levy.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, sought to clarify misconceptions surrounding the new laws. He stated the reforms will not involve automatic debits from personal bank accounts and individuals will not need to provide narrations or explanations for bank transfers.

Obi warned against celebrating increased government revenue while citizens grow poorer, describing such outcomes as governance failure rather than success. He called for a fair, lawful, and people centered tax system that supports production, rewards enterprise, protects the vulnerable, and restores trust between government and citizens.

The statement marks Obi’s first major policy intervention since defecting to the ADC during a political rally at Nike Lake Resort Hotel in Enugu on December 31. He joined the party alongside several prominent South East political leaders, including Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Gilbert Nnaji, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Sam Egwu, as well as former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha.

During his defection announcement, Obi stated the move represented the beginning of a rescue journey aimed at transforming Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. He pledged to resist election rigging by every lawful means and urged opposition leaders to unite under ADC National Chairman and former Senate President David Mark.

The Presidency responded to Obi’s defection through spokesman Sunday Dare, who described the move as politically hollow and driven by personal ambition rather than ideology. Dare claimed the defection failed to generate anticipated impact, arriving instead as a dull thud.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti, elected on the Labour Party platform, declined to join Obi’s defection. Otti stated during a press briefing that he joined the party before Obi and his political future remains firmly rooted in Labour Party regardless of Obi’s decisions.

Obi’s taxation critique reflects broader opposition concerns about the Tinubu administration’s economic policies amid rising cost of living pressures facing Nigerian households. The former governor finished third in the 2023 presidential election, securing strong support particularly among young urban voters who rallied behind his campaign messaging focused on economic transformation.