Obi Condemns Derogatory Labels for His Supporters

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has rebuked critics who describe his supporters as street urchins and low class Nigerians, saying such language reflects disdain for ordinary citizens. In a statement posted on X Wednesday, October 8, the 64 year old politician condemned what he characterized as class based insults against Nigerians who share his vision for the country.

The comments appear directed at Kenneth Okonkwo, a former ally who left the Obi camp after the 2023 presidential election and recently alleged that the former Anambra governor was banking on street urchins as followers. Okonkwo made the remarks during a weekend interview with SYMFONI, a YouTube channel, though Obi didn’t mention him by name in his response.

Obi dismissed the characterization of his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, as street urchins, emphasizing that his politics is about identifying with ordinary Nigerians rather than the privileged elite. The former Anambra state governor said his approach to politics has always been rooted in humanity, empathy, and inclusion, not elitism or class segregation.

In his statement, Obi expressed concern that some Nigerians, especially those in positions of privilege, have resorted to degrading descriptions of citizens who support his political movement. He insisted he has never looked down on anyone except to lift them up, adding that people can only rise by lifting others.

The politician argued that his involvement in politics has never centered on associating with the so called high and mighty. Instead, he said it’s about standing with ordinary Nigerians whose voices have been silenced and whose resources have been stolen by those who now parade themselves with various titles.

Obi’s response comes amid ongoing debates about Nigeria’s political landscape and the nature of grassroots support for opposition movements. His supporters, who largely mobilized through social media during the 2023 presidential campaign, cut across various socioeconomic backgrounds but have been particularly visible among young, educated, and middle class Nigerians.

The former governor emphasized that no Nigerian should be considered valueless or described as a street urchin. He suggested that such language speaks volumes about the state of the nation, where everyday Nigerians are now battered by poverty and hardship to the point their leaders refer to them derogatorily.

Obi maintained that every Nigerian deserves dignity, opportunity, and care. He pledged to continue working to ensure ordinary Nigerians enjoy better lives built on access to education, quality healthcare, and genuine efforts to lift them out of poverty. True leadership, he argued, isn’t about mocking the weak but about lifting them up.

The tension between Obi and Okonkwo represents a split within the Labour Party movement that propelled Obi to third place in the 2023 presidential election. Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor and lawyer who served as spokesperson for the Obi Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has become increasingly critical of his former principal since the election.

Nigeria’s political discourse has often been characterized by class based rhetoric, with politicians and their supporters sometimes using derogatory language to dismiss opposition movements. Obi’s supporters faced similar criticisms during the 2023 campaign, when some establishment figures dismissed them as naive or disconnected from Nigeria’s political realities.

The former Anambra governor has maintained a visible presence in Nigerian politics since the 2023 election, regularly commenting on national issues and government policies. His statements often generate significant engagement on social media, where his supporters remain active in promoting his political views.

The debate over the characterization of Obi’s supporters reflects broader tensions in Nigerian society about class, opportunity, and political participation. As economic hardship has intensified under current policies, discussions about who speaks for ordinary Nigerians and how political movements represent different segments of society have become increasingly contentious.

Obi’s emphasis on dignity and inclusion resonates with supporters who view him as offering an alternative to traditional Nigerian politics dominated by established elites. Whether this approach can translate into sustained political influence or eventual electoral success remains a subject of ongoing debate among Nigerian political observers.