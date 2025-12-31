Oba of Benin Distances Palace from Attack on Filmmaker Pedro Obaseki

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has distanced himself from the alleged manhandling of veteran filmmaker Pedro Obaseki, who was attacked and stripped on Sunday by youths at Uwa Primary School, Benin City, where he had gone to play football.

A statement issued on Wednesday, December 31, by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, denied any involvement by the Oba, stressing that the incident was neither authorized nor in keeping with the character of the revered monarch.

“The unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorized by the Oba of Benin and cannot be authorized, as it is not in the character of our revered monarch,” the statement read.

The filmmaker, known for pioneering Nollywood projects such as Igodo (1999) and Eziza, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 28. Speaking in an interview on AIT, Mr Obaseki said he was humiliated during the ordeal despite pleading with his assailants.

“I begged them to show me some form of identity card, of course not, but I was dragged, beaten severely, manhandled, and dragged through Igbisa, and straight up to Agpapava, which is the main thoroughfare in Benin, and up to Ring Road, where I was stripped naked, and taken into the palace of the Oba of Benin, and where I was meant to kneel, in full public, I have never been so humiliated,” he said.

Mr Obaseki said his alleged offense, which led to him being dragged and stripped naked, was disrespect towards the monarch during a meet and greet session organized by former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

“I am traumatized, I am distraught, and I hear that my sin was that I went to London, and in a public statement, I said, Edo Ato Kpee, which means, may Edo people live long and prosper. That my saying, may Edo people live long and prosper, is a cardinal saying in Benin,” said Mr Obaseki, who is a cousin of the former governor.

He expressed shock at being disgraced after spending 35 to 40 years promoting Benin culture as an entertainer.

Amnesty International Nigeria condemned the alleged abduction, describing it as barbaric and humiliating. The group called on the Nigerian Police to investigate the incident and ensure that all those suspected of involvement in the crime are brought to justice.

The Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the incident was a premeditated ambush. “Dr. Obaseki, who had gone to play football at his regular spot, was accosted by a mob, harassed, threatened with death, stripped naked, and forcibly dragged towards the Palace of the Oba of Benin,” the party stated.

The party called on security agencies to immediately identify, arrest, and prosecute all persons involved in the assault and humiliation of Dr. Pedro Obaseki, regardless of their political affiliation.

The Obaseki family of Benin said it would support Pedro Obaseki in seeking legal redress over what it described as his humiliation by a mob. Speaking on behalf of the family, the Okaegbe of the Obaseki Family Worldwide, Pa Daniel Igbinovia Obaseki, condemned the manner in which Pedro was allegedly beaten.

The Benin Traditional Council cautioned youths against taking the law into their own hands, regardless of the level of provocation, and urged them to respect the laws of the land in both actions and utterances. It further advised members of the public to allow appropriate security agencies handle all matters, while also warning social media users to verify information properly before sharing.

The statement concluded with New Year goodwill from the Oba of Benin, as the Palace reaffirmed its commitment to peace and lawful conduct.