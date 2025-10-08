OAA 2002 Year Group Extends Hope through Children’s Fund and Peer Emergency Assistance Fund

True to the Achimota call to “Be living waters to a thirsty land,” the OAA 2002 Year Group, through its Children’s Fund and Peer Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) Committee has extended vital support to 19 children from 16 deceased members.

This compassionate gesture, dubbed the “Back to School Drive,” reflects the group’s love to uplift and support to one another, especially in life’s most difficult moments.

The event featured Akora Shika Kuwornu as keynote speaker, who delivered a heartfelt message urging the children to stay strong in the face of life’s challenges. She reminded them that though their journeys may be marked by loss, they carry within them the strength and legacy of their parents, as well as the support of the Akora community.

Donations from members of the year group came in both cash and kind, reaching beneficiaries across the country. For many of the children, it was their first visit to the Achimota campus, which gave them a glimpse into the school that once nurtured their parents.

Launched earlier this year under new leadership of the OAA 2002 Year Group, the Children’s Fund and Peer Emergency Assistance Fund chaired by Akora Lt. Colonel Edna Antwi, was established as a welfare initiative to support members and their families when they need it most. Specifically, the Children’s Fund will provide termly school fees and healthcare support, including annual medical screenings, for the children of deceased members. The goal is to ensure that these children continue to receive the education and medical care they deserve, while honoring the memory of fallen Akoras by caring for their families.

The 2002 Year Group President, Emmanuel Addo, has called for even greater support in the next academic year to sustain and expand this vital initiative. Meanwhile, beneficiaries and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude for the longstanding care and commitment of the year group—an enduring testament to the true spirit of solidarity within the Akora community.