OAA 2001 Year Group to Give Achimota School’s Science Lecture Theatre a Facelift

The 2001 Year Group of the Old Achimotans Association (OAA 2G1) has officially broken ground on its 25th Anniversary Legacy Project—a major renovation of Achimota School’s Science Lecture Theatre aimed at enhancing science education for current and future students.

The sod-cutting ceremony, attended by alumni, school authorities, staff, students, and well-wishers, was held under the theme: “Celebrating 25 Years of Togetherness – Leaving a Legacy, Fostering Growth in Harmony.”

The event marked the launch of a transformative initiative to modernize one of the school’s most iconic scientific learning facilities.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, who double as alumna in her keynote address commended the 2001 Year Group for their foresight, commitment, and leadership.

“This project is about more than concrete and steel it is about building on the foundation laid by our founders, who taught us to use our head, heart, and hands in service,” Dr. Aryee said.

“Achimota is the cradle of leadership and holistic education. Every student who walks through these halls is part of a shared purpose: to learn, to serve, and to lead.”

Dr. Aryee urged alumni to contribute to Achimota’s legacy with integrity, vision, and inclusivity, emphasizing the project’s role in sustaining excellence in STEM education for generations to come.

Joel Nettey, President of the Old Achimotans Association, praised the 2001 Year Group for selecting a legacy project that would have long-term impact.

“The 2001 Year Group has chosen the refurbishment of the Science Lecture Theatre as their legacy project a venture that will benefit students in STEM fields and beyond,” Mr. Nettey added, “This renovation ensures future generations acquire the knowledge, skills, and values essential for leadership and service.”

Beauty Olerkie Larbi, Vice President and Co-Chair of the 25th Anniversary Celebration Committee, and Lom Nuku Ahlijah, Co-Chair, said the upgrades include modern acoustic ceiling tiles, energy-efficient LED lighting, terrazzo flooring, and renovated washrooms.

“Legacy is about lasting impact,” Larbi said. “We want this to be a project that alumni, years from now, can look back on and say, ‘I’m proud I was part of it.’”

The committee also launched an open fundraising appeal, inviting alumni, partners, and well-wishers to contribute toward completing the project to the highest standards.

OAA 2G1 praised all participants and encouraged the wider community to support the Legacy Project, aiming to ensure its successful completion for future generations of Achimota students.