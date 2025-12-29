O.K Frimpong reaches out to people of Asante Akyem North

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Ohene Kwame Frimpong continues to make sure the people who voted him into power benefit from him in all angles.

This has been manifested in this year’s Christmas festivity. The affable MP has taken upon himself to dine and donates special gifts to the people in his area including the aged, the physically challenged and other vulnerable persons.

O.K Frimpong, as he is popularly known, reached out to these people before and during the Christmas celebration.

On the 24th December, 2025, O.K Frimpong stormed some market places in his constituency to share appreciable Christmas items to the market women who were full of great joy.

The gestures continued on the 25th and 26th December, 2025 when O.K Frimpong met and distributed live chicken, rice and other food items to widows, widowers, aged, physically challenged and other needy persons in grand and exciting style.

“We thank our MP for his kindness. We are grateful that he has remembered us in this Christmas celebration. O.K is God’s sent. We asked for more blessings and prosperity unto his life as we enter 2026” said Aunty Maggie, one of the benefactors.

O.K Frimpong was thankful to his constituents for their love and massive support which brought him to Parliament house a year ago. He hopes to improve the living standards of his people through quality education and jobs.

By: Bernard Nyankomago Kwasi