Nzema-Maanle youth appreciate Mahama for appointing Blay-Morkeh as Petroleum Hub Chair

The people of Jomoro and the entire Nzemaland communities in the Western Region have praised the President, John Dramani Mahama, for “ensuring that communities hosting major national projects benefit directly from leadership representation”.

The people said this shows “an unwavering commitment to inclusive development and community-centered leadership”.

This was contained in a press statement by the Youth for Nzema-Maanle which was signed by Snr. Miezah Archer to appreciate President Mahama’s appointment of Mr. George Blay-Morkeh as the board Chair of Petroleum Hub.

The hub is a ground-breaking megaproject development in in the Jomoro district of the Western Nzema Area.

The Hub, which is intended to be a leading integrated petroleum complex, is a critically giant step in creating value to the up and downstream oil and gas value chain on the African continent.

Upon Completion the hub will span over an area of 20,000 acres and will house a complex web of onshore, offshore and ancillary assets not limited to refineries, petrochemical plants and storage tanks intended to change the face of the petrochemical industry on the continent.

It is expected to transform the economy through export tax of about $1.56 billion by 2030, increase GDP by about 70 percent and create jobs in excess of 780,000.

The people have therefore “extend their profound appreciation to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana, for his unwavering commitment to inclusive development and community-centered leadership”.

“The appointment of Hon. George Blay Morkeh, a distinguished son of Nzemaland, as the Board Chairman of the Petroleum Hub stands as a powerful demonstration of the President’s dedication to ensuring that communities hosting major national projects benefit directly from leadership representation”, the statement added.

The statement also expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister for Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

“We also express our heartfelt gratitude to the Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey, for her steadfast advocacy and influential support in this process”.

It said “her efforts have ensured that local expertise and indigenous knowledge are brought to the highest decision-making level of the Petroleum Hub project, reflecting her unwavering commitment to the welfare and advancement of the people of Jomoro”.

“The community further extends warm congratulations to Hon. George Blay Morkeh on his well-deserved appointment. As a proud son of Nzemaland, his elevation brings great honour to the area. We are confident that his leadership will make a significant contribution to addressing the longstanding land challenges surrounding the project and accelerate the full operationalisation of the Petroleum Hub in Jomoro”.

The youth said “his stewardship is expected to help unlock the great economic potential the project holds for Jomoro, Nzemaland, the Western Region, and the nation as a whole. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the journey toward transformative development in Nzemaland, and we remain optimistic about the positive impact it will have”.

“In the timeless words of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, “Please, sir, I want some more.” In that same spirit—respectful, hopeful, and forward-looking—we humbly appeal to H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana to kindly consider another deserving son of Nzemaland, Hon. Dr. George Sipa-Adjah Yankey, for a suitable national appointment. His extensive experience, proven competence, and longstanding service to the nation make him an invaluable asset whose contributions would further strengthen the administration’s development agenda, particularly in the Western Region”.