Nzema East Assembly Rejects Chief’s Claims Over Deadly Mining Dispute

The Nzema East Municipal Assembly has issued a strong rebuttal to allegations made by the chief of Amgbansi following a fatal shooting linked to a mining concession dispute in the Gwira Traditional Area.

In a press release dated May 28, 2026, the Assembly said comments by Nana Kojo Mensah falsely portrayed the Municipal Chief Executive and local security authorities as responsible for tensions surrounding the death of 45-year-old Angu Mensah, the Abusuapanyi of Amgbansi, who died on May 24.

According to the Assembly, the chief had repeatedly demanded that the mining lease held by PRP Mining Company be revoked and reassigned to him and his associates. Officials said those requests were denied because the company legally acquired the concession.

The statement further alleged that the chief later approached the Regional Minister with the same request but was again informed that the lease could not legally be withdrawn. Attempts to negotiate a portion of the concession with the company reportedly failed due to regulatory concerns over unauthorized mining activities.

The Assembly claimed the chief became hostile toward local authorities after these failed negotiations and accused him of attempting to discredit the Municipal Chief Executive through media appearances.

Officials confirmed that suspects connected to the shooting incident have been arrested and are assisting security agencies with investigations. The Assembly also urged residents, particularly the youth, to maintain peace while legal processes continue.

The statement concluded with condolences to the bereaved family and a pledge to work with stakeholders to ensure those responsible are prosecuted under Ghanaian law.